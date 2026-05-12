Judge Grants Access to Tiger Woods Prescription Records

A Florida judge has approved a prosecution request to access Tiger Woods’ prescription drug records as part of the ongoing investigation into his Driving Under the Influence (DUI) charge, following a court hearing on Tuesday, May 11.

The ruling came during proceedings at Martin County Circuit Court, where the judge granted prosecutors permission to subpoena Woods’ medication records from Lewis Pharmacy. The decision allows investigators to examine how frequently the golfer filled prescriptions in the period leading up to the March 27 crash that resulted in the DUI charge.

Prosecutors are also seeking details on the number of pills prescribed, dosage amounts, and whether any warning labels on the medication advised against driving while under its effects.

Woods’ attorney, Douglas Duncan, challenged the subpoena on privacy grounds. While the judge approved the request, the court simultaneously ordered safeguards restricting access to prosecutors, law enforcement officials, expert witnesses and Woods’ own legal team. The records will not be made available to the public under Florida’s open-records laws.

Authorities have previously disclosed that two Hydrocodone pills were found in Woods’ pocket at the time of the crash. Woods has pleaded not guilty to the DUI charge, and the investigation continues.

The case is still at an investigative and pre-trial stage. No findings of guilt have been established.