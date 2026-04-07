Nigerian Lawyer Warns Stepfathers: Raising a Child Means Nothing Without Adoption

A Nigerian lawyer has issued a pointed legal advisory to men raising children who are not biologically theirs, warning that financial sacrifice and emotional commitment carry no weight in law without formal adoption.

Confidence Aribibia, a legal practitioner based in Nigeria, made the remarks in a widely shared social media post directed at stepfathers who may be unaware of the legal gap between emotional parenthood and recognised parental rights.

Her core message is straightforward: a man who marries a woman with children, provides for those children, pays school fees, and fulfils every fatherly duty remains, in the eyes of the law, a legal stranger to those children unless he completes a formal adoption process.

“The law does not reward emotions. It recognises legal steps,” Aribibia wrote.

She outlined three conditions under which a stepfather can proceed with adoption: the biological father gives consent, the biological father can be shown to have abandoned the child, or a court determines adoption is in the best interest of the child. Until one of those conditions is satisfied and a court order is obtained, Aribibia said, the stepfather holds no legal parental standing.

The advisory carries practical weight in scenarios where the mother dies without a will, leaving the child’s custody and care potentially subject to a biological father who may have been absent for years.

Under Nigeria’s Child Rights Act (CRA) 2003, the principal legislation governing adoption, applicants must meet defined eligibility criteria including age thresholds, financial capacity, and character requirements. Statutory adoption, once granted by a court, permanently transfers parental rights and obligations from the biological parents to the adoptive parent, giving the child full legal standing in the new family, including inheritance rights.

Aribibia’s post has drawn significant attention across social media, resonating with many men in blended families across West Africa who had not previously considered the legal implications of their role.