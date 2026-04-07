Mahama Backs AI at Ports, Demands Fairer Appeal Process for Importers

President John Dramani Mahama has endorsed artificial intelligence (AI) systems at Ghana’s ports but is pushing for a stronger and more accessible appeal mechanism to protect importers from potential billing errors generated by automated platforms.

Speaking at the 2026 Kwahu Business Forum in Mpraeso in the Eastern Region on Saturday, April 4, the President acknowledged that while digital systems can sharpen efficiency and transparency at the ports, they remain prone to errors that can unfairly burden traders.

“Sometimes AI and digitalisation can get things wrong, so if your invoice is legitimate and you believe you’ve been overcharged, the appeal process will correct it,” he said.

Mahama called on relevant authorities to expand the existing appeal framework, proposing that hearings be held more frequently and that a wider group of officials, including deputy ministers, be empowered to chair sessions. He suggested appeal sittings could increase to as many as five times a week, up from the current two, to speed up the resolution of disputes.

The President directed the Ministry of Trade and Industry to review the present schedule and ensure that importers facing legitimate grievances do not face prolonged delays in having their cases heard.

His remarks come against the backdrop of growing frustration among importers who say the digitalisation of port processes has, in some cases, led to overcharging through automated duty and levy assessments. An appeals system has been established to address complaints regarding duties and levies, and the number of appeal days is set to increase to ensure fairness for importers.

Mahama noted that the stabilisation of the cedi has already delivered some relief at the ports, with importers now paying less in cedi terms on dollar-denominated duties compared to 2024. He framed the appeal reforms as a further step in building a trade environment that is both modern and equitable.

The 2026 Kwahu Business Forum was held under the theme “The Future of Business: The Role of the Financial Sector.”