Mankessim Youth Demand Justice Over 80-Year-Old Elder’s Arrest

Angry youth in Mankessim in the Central Region are calling on the presidency and security chiefs to intervene after a police team from Accra arrested an 80-year-old family head in what relatives and supporters describe as a heavy-handed and unlawful operation.

Opanyin Kojo Dickson, the Ebusuapanyin (family head) of the Paakesedo Nsona Royal Family of Mankessim, was arrested at dawn on March 31, 2025, after a complaint filed by Nana Akyea Forson, a fellow member of the same royal family, who is challenging the legitimacy of Dickson’s position as Ebusuapanyin.

Speaking to the media shortly after the Saltpond District Court granted bail to Opanyin Dickson in the sum of GH₵100,000, family member Kenneth Jerry Nana Bansah condemned the manner of the arrest, saying police arrived at 5:00 am in what he described as a “Rambo style” operation with no justifiable cause.

“The way the police team from Accra arrested my grandfather was unlawful,” Bansah said, calling on President John Dramani Mahama and Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno to intervene. He also appealed to the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, to take action.

Lawyer Solomon Boye Boison, who is representing Opanyin Dickson, confirmed that the family legitimately installed his client as Ebusuapanyin in 2022 and said he holds video and photographic evidence of the ceremony.

Boye Boison questioned how a civil matter pending before the Mankessim High Court had been converted into a criminal case, suggesting the complainant’s side may be seeking to use the criminal process to gain leverage. “We will be ready to face them with whatever they will come up with,” he said.

The police indicated they were still investigating. The case remains before the Saltpond District Court.