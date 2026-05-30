Nigerian Alternative Singer Celeste Ojatula Shares Dazzling New EP OUR TIME IN THE SUN

Nigerian alternative singer, songwriter and producer Celeste Ojatula has released her second EP titled “Our Time In The Sun”. Celeste delivers five stunning tracks, self-produced by the young talent. The soulful sounds of her ethereal vocals and guitar are home to the universally heartfelt tracks that define this EP as she contemplates and freely shares feelings of joy, love, hope and adventure.

This project drops just days ahead of her highly anticipated international debut at this year’s SXSW London showcase. She will stand out alongside an impressive lineup of talented young artists from Africa.

According to Celeste: “Our Time in the Sun is a collection of songs that document the past 5 years of my life, and what it’s been like to dream of what life could be. I wanted to share this energy with anyone who thinks about who they could be someday.”

Featuring collaborations with Rhaffy, Dwin, The Stoic, Ayofawo and Anabel Rose, Our Time In The Sun unfolds as an immersive emotional experience. It’s a vibrant body of work that journeys through love, memory, and presence, blending Yoruba-rooted expression with global soundscapes across Afropop, Highlife, Folk, Soul, and R&B influences.

The project includes the standout single “Oya Wa” featuring Rhaffy, a catchy, percussive celebration of life and presence anchored in the reminder that today is all we truly have. The track sets the tone for the EP’s central message of release, joy, and living fully in the now.

Across the project, Celeste bears the loneliness of modern love in This Side Of Love (ft. Dwin, The Stoic), accepts healing and euphoria in New Memory (ft. Ayofawo), and dreams of far-away adventures in Traveler (ft. Anabel Rose). The EP also features the title track, Our Time In The Sun, a wordless classical interlude built purely on sound and atmosphere, offering a perfect spot to rest through the project’s sonic journey

Celeste Ojatula SXSW London debut (June 1–6, 2026) is taking place across East London venues, including Shoreditch Town Hall and XOYO. The performance will mark her first international stage appearance following the EP release.

Listen here http://rainlabs.lnk.to/OTITS