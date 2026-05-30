Amos K and Leo Snow Link Up for “Peter Piper II”

Following the viral success of “Peter Piper,” Amos K returns with a fan-demanded sequel driven by momentum, ambition, and Ghanaian hip hop energy.

Emerging Ghanaian rapper Amos K is set to release his new single “Peter Piper II” featuring Leo Snow, a sequel born directly from fan demand and the growing momentum surrounding the original record.

The release follows Leo Snow’s viral open verse challenge submission on TikTok, which generated over 150,000 views and more than 500 comments from listeners calling for an official remix. Rather than feeling like a separate addition, Leo Snow’s contribution naturally extends the original message of ambition, perseverance, and striving for the top, themes that continue to define Amos K’s journey as an artist.

Produced by Dab Beatz, Peter Piper II stays rooted in Ghanaian hip hop while introducing an energetic bounce driven by upbeat flute melodies and confident performances from both artists. The chemistry between Amos K and Leo Snow gives the sequel a dynamic feel, balancing sharp lyricism with replay value.

The song speaks directly to focused and goal-driven listeners, particularly those determined to stay locked into their path despite criticism or doubt. It continues the assertive tone established in the first Peter Piper while expanding its energy through collaboration and fan engagement.

The original release has already shown strong organic traction since its debut. TikTok videos using the sound have surpassed 200,000 views, while public reactions from personalities such as DJ Slim and Ama Burland helped amplify its visibility online. Beyond digital platforms, the record also received support from local radio DJs, earned a feature on the official Ghana Premier League page, and found its way into street level activations, with user-generated videos capturing its growing real-world impact.

The upcoming release builds on Amos K’s rapidly growing visibility both online and on ground. In recent months, he has performed at several notable events including Kweku Smoke’s Revival Concert and HipHop Africa’s Independence Block Party headlined by $pacely and Darkovibes. Earlier this year, he also received a public co-sign from respected Ghanaian rapper Ko-Jo Cue, further signaling his upward trajectory within the scene.

With Peter Piper II, Amos K continues to build on the momentum surrounding his name while proving that his connection with listeners is translating into genuine cultural traction.