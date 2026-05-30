Nigeria Petrol Price Rose To N1,532 In April

The average pump price of petrol in Nigeria rose 18.97 percent to 1,532.93 naira a litre in April, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Friday.

In its latest petrol price report, released in Abuja, the bureau said the cost climbed from 1,288.54 naira in March. Measured against April 2025, when petrol sold at 1,239.33 naira, prices stood 23.69 percent higher.

Drivers in Yobe State paid the most at 1,599.05 naira a litre, followed by Edo at 1,595.74 and Bauchi at 1,589.07. Niger State recorded the cheapest petrol at 1,403.89 naira, with Sokoto and Katsina close behind. Across the zones, the South-South paid the highest average at 1,566.76 naira, while the North-West paid the lowest at 1,508.81.

Diesel rose far more sharply. The NBS reported that the average price jumped 50.16 percent in a single month, moving from 1,648.06 naira a litre in March to 2,474.69 in April. That figure also sat 43.67 percent above the 1,722.45 naira recorded a year earlier.

Nasarawa State posted the steepest diesel price at 2,818.94 naira a litre, ahead of Ebonyi and Taraba. Kebbi offered the cheapest at 2,180.28 naira, followed by Kogi and Katsina. The North-East carried the highest zonal average at 2,603.00 naira, while the North-West again came in lowest at 2,409.34.

Energy analysts attribute the twin increases largely to rising geopolitical tension in the Middle East. They say disruption around key trade routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, has unsettled global supply and lifted Brent crude benchmarks, feeding through to higher landing and retail costs at home.