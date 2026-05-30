Six Foreign Owned Shops Looted In South Africa

Six shops owned by foreign nationals were looted in Estcourt, South Africa, on Friday morning, police said, amid tension over an order for undocumented traders to leave the town.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed the unrest in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands and said officers had restored order. “Calm has been restored in the area,” he said, adding that no injuries were reported.

Netshiunda said police were assessing the situation for further investigation and would maintain a visible presence.

The looting appeared to follow a dispute over the local mayor, Mduduzi Myeza, who had given undocumented foreign business owners 21 days to leave Estcourt. That deadline expired on Wednesday, May 27.

A group of affected owners challenged the order in court on Monday, May 26. Police said the looting broke out apparently in response to that legal action.

Authorities scheduled a meeting for Friday afternoon involving the mayor’s office, police and the owners of the building that houses the looted shops. The talks aim to ease tension between residents, foreign nationals and officials.