Barcelona Sign England Winger Anthony Gordon From Newcastle

Barcelona have signed England winger Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United in a deal that could rise to 80 million euros (about $93 million), the La Liga champions confirmed on Friday.

Gordon, 25, has agreed a five year contract that keeps the left winger at the Spanish club until June 30, 2031.

The forward arrives on the back of his best season at Newcastle, where he finished as top scorer with 17 goals and added 10 in the Champions League.

His move reshapes a Barcelona attack in transition. Veteran Poland striker Robert Lewandowski is leaving as his contract expires, while Marcus Rashford is set to return to Manchester United after his loan spell.

The newly crowned champions have gained room under La Liga’s strict financial fair play rules, helped by a partly rebuilt and reopened Camp Nou and two seasons of reduced spending. Clearing Lewandowski’s wages and Rashford’s loan has widened that margin.

Barcelona’s board reportedly wants to keep strengthening. Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez has been linked with a move to Catalonia, and a permanent deal for Rashford has not been ruled out. Players such as Roony Bardghji, Ansu Fati and Marc-Andre ter Stegen could leave.

For Newcastle, the sale ranks as the second biggest in the club’s history, behind only Alexander Isak’s 125 million euro (about $168 million) move to Liverpool last summer. The Premier League side is already scouting replacements and rates Real Betis winger Ez Abde highly.

Everton stand to collect a windfall. The Merseyside club sold Gordon to Newcastle for 45 million euros in 2023 and kept a clause entitling them to 15% of any profit on his next sale from St James’s Park.