Nigeria Journalists Union Accuses NBC of Weaponising Broadcast Rules

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has condemned a recent directive from the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), accusing the regulator of using broadcast rules as a political instrument to suppress editorial independence and silence the press.

In a statement signed by its national secretary, Achike Chude, the NUJ described the NBC’s April 17 notice as a direct assault on free expression, warning that the directive threatens the foundation of independent journalism in Nigeria.

The NBC had warned that presenters who express personal opinions as facts or bully guests on air will face sanctions, citing a rise in violations of the sixth edition of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code across news, current affairs, and political programmes.

The NUJ rejected that framing, arguing that robust editorial engagement is not a breach of professional standards but a core function of journalism. The union warned that restricting presenters from analysing and contextualising issues would strip Nigeria’s media of its independence and reduce it to a instrument of those in power.

The union raised concern about the classification of such conduct as Class B breaches carrying penalties including fines or suspension, warning the regime of fear it creates could encourage self-censorship, where journalists avoid asking difficult questions for fear of being labelled unprofessional or hostile by a regulatory body it said has increasingly become a political tool.

The NUJ also challenged the constitutional basis of the NBC’s action, invoking Section 39 of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution, which guarantees freedom of expression including the right to hold and share opinions without interference. The union argued the broadcasting code cannot override that constitutional protection.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) separately called on President Bola Tinubu to withdraw the directive, labelling it unlawful and a threat to press freedom, while former Vice President Atiku Abubakar described it as an effort to silence the media and limit free expression.

Amnesty International also condemned the directive as unconstitutional and authoritarian, calling on broadcasters nationwide to resist undue pressure and continue reporting boldly and independently.

The NBC has not publicly responded to the criticism. The development adds to a widening political fault line as Nigeria’s 2027 campaign season intensifies.