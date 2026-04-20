Nancy Sinatra Calls Trump’s Frank Sinatra Post a Sacrilege

Nancy Sinatra, 85, has publicly condemned United States President Donald Trump after he shared a video of her late father, Frank Sinatra, performing his signature song “My Way” on his Truth Social platform over the weekend without any caption or explanation.

Trump posted a clip of Sinatra performing the iconic tune at Madison Square Garden in 1974, sparking immediate reaction from Frank’s eldest daughter. The post generated widespread online speculation, with many questioning the intention behind the unexplained upload.

After a fan brought the post to her attention on X, Nancy responded with a sharp four-word message: “This is a sacrilege.” When another user asked whether she could take steps to have the video removed, she replied that she could not, noting that only the song’s publishers had the authority to act.

The rights to “My Way” belong to publishers Because Music and Primary Wave Music Publishing, not the Sinatra family. The song, originally recorded in 1969, is an English-language adaptation of a French composition, with the English lyrics written by Paul Anka.

Nancy also gave her backing to fans who argued that her father would never have aligned with Trump politically. She reposted a fan’s comment that read: “Trump may love Sinatra, but Sinatra did not love Trump.”

Trump, who turns 80 in June, has long been associated with the song. He and his wife Melania danced to “My Way” at his Liberty Inaugural Ball in January 2017. The absence of any accompanying message with Saturday’s post fuelled online debate about its meaning, with some linking it to speculation about Trump’s health, particularly given that the song opens with the line “And now, the end is here / And so I face the final curtain.”

Nancy Sinatra has previously stated that her father “loathed” Trump, and her X account contains years of criticism of the president dating back to 2016. The White House has not commented on the matter.