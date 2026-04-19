Nigeria Bans 17 Product Categories from Outside West Africa

Nigeria’s federal government has barred imports of 17 categories of goods from countries outside the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), in a sweeping trade policy overhaul that took effect on April 1, 2026.

The directive was contained in a circular titled “Approval for the Implementation of the 2026 Fiscal Policy Measures and Tariff Amendments,” signed by Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Wale Edun following presidential approval, with the revised measures taking effect under the ECOWAS Common External Tariff (CET) framework.

The updated prohibition list covers 17 items and applies exclusively to goods originating from countries that are not members of the ECOWAS bloc. The banned categories span a wide range of sectors, from food and agriculture to construction, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods. Affected products include poultry and livestock items, refined vegetable oils, sugar, processed tomatoes, bagged cement, fertilisers, medicines, soaps and detergents, paper and packaging materials, certain steel products, and ballpoint pens.

The government announced a 90-day grace period for importers who had already opened Form M and entered into irrevocable trade agreements before the policy took effect, allowing them to clear goods under the old duty structure. Any new import transaction initiated from April 1, 2026 onward falls under the updated regime.

The circular also introduced an Import Adjustment Tax (IAT) covering 192 tariff lines, with a phased elimination plan tied to Nigeria’s commitments under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). From January 2027, all import adjustment taxes, with limited exceptions, are set to be gradually reduced annually until full elimination by 2036.

Alongside the import restrictions, the government introduced a green tax surcharge on motor vehicles within defined engine capacity ranges, signalling an environmental dimension to the broader fiscal reform. New excise duties, including the green tax, are set to commence on July 1, 2026, with a separate 90-day compliance grace period.

The policy is not entirely restrictive. As part of the same fiscal reform package, the government announced reduced import duties on 127 items in critical sectors, including vehicles, food commodities, and manufacturing inputs.

The measures have drawn scrutiny from multilateral institutions. In its April 2026 Nigeria Development Update, the World Bank cautioned that broad import bans could undermine efforts to control inflation and stimulate growth, and previously estimated that removing import bans and tariff distortions could raise customs revenue by 66 percent.

The 2026 fiscal policy framework supersedes the 2023 guidelines and is expected to be formally published in the official government gazette.