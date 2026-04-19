Eight Children Killed in Shreveport Domestic Shooting Sunday

Eight children are dead after a gunman opened fire across two homes in a residential neighbourhood in Shreveport, Louisiana, early Sunday morning in what authorities describe as one of the deadliest domestic violence incidents the city has ever experienced.

The shooting, which left 10 people struck by gunfire, occurred in the early hours and involved victims ranging in age from approximately one to 14 years old. Two other people were wounded, and the adult male suspect died following a police pursuit.

Police identified the gunman as Shamar Elkins, and said he was the father of seven of the eight children he killed. One child who was shot was not related to him. A ninth child reportedly escaped by jumping from the roof of one of the homes.

Police spokesperson Corporal Chris Bordelon described the crime scene as spanning two residences, with a third property also forming part of the investigation zone. Officers gave chase after Elkins stole a vehicle and fled the scene.

The chase led from Shreveport into neighbouring Bossier City, where gunfire was exchanged between police and Elkins. He was shot and killed during that exchange. Louisiana State Police has been asked by Shreveport police to investigate the shooting of Elkins separately. No officers were injured.

Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith described the scene as unlike anything he had witnessed. “I just don’t know what to say, my heart is just taken aback,” he said. “I just cannot begin to imagine how such an event can occur.”

Mayor Tom Arceneaux addressed the community following the shooting, calling it possibly the worst tragedy the city had faced and appealing for collective mourning and prayer.

The mass shooting is reported to be the deadliest in the United States in more than two years. Investigators were continuing to gather evidence and piece together the sequence of events as of Sunday afternoon.