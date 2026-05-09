NDC Relaunches “Setting the Records Straight” to Crack Down on Misinformation

The National Democratic Congress has relaunched its “Setting the Records Straight” communication campaign aimed at countering what it describes as misinformation and propaganda in the political space.

Speaking at the relaunch at the party’s headquarters in Accra, the Deputy National Communications Officer Mr. Godwin Arko Gunn said the initiative is designed to respond directly to what the party considers misleading narratives from the opposition New Patriotic Party.

He accused the opposition of deliberately spreading false information intended to undermine public confidence in the government.

According to him, the Mahama-led administration has, within 17 months, recorded notable progress in stabilising the economy, restoring investor confidence and rolling out people-centred policies.

Mr. Gunn, however, cautioned that misinformation and propaganda, if left unchecked, could distort public perception of government performance, hence the need for a coordinated communication response.

He explained that the revived campaign will serve as a structured platform to correct misinformation and ensure government policies, programmes and achievements are clearly communicated to the public.

He further stressed the importance of sustained public engagement, noting that the party, under the leadership of General Secretary Mr. Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, remains committed to strengthening trust and confidence in government communication.

By Margaret Esaah Boakye