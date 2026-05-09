Mayor of Princess Town in Ghana Joins Oral Ofori for Historic Sister City Lecture in Fredericksburg

The Central Rappahannock Regional Library will host a landmark cultural exchange on Wednesday, June 18, 2026, at 6:30 PM, as part of the “A Cultural Quilt” lecture series commemorating America’s 250th anniversary (VA250).

The Ghanaian Lecture, titled “A Cultural Quilt: The Sister City Relationship between Fredericksburg and Princess Town, Ghana,” will be presented by Oral Ofori, award-winning digital media producer and Founder of TheAfricanDream Consultancy (T.A.D.).

This event marks a milestone in the 19-year sister city relationship between Fredericksburg and Princess Town; it is the first time a sitting mayor will travel from Ghana to participate in a public program in Fredericksburg.

The Honorable Mayor of Princess Town, Lord Owusu Mensah, will join Ofori on stage to discuss the historic, economic, and cultural ties binding the two cities since their official twinning in 2006. Their joint appearance underscores a deepening commitment to diaspora engagement and municipal diplomacy under VA250, Virginia’s statewide commemoration of the nation’s 250th anniversary.

Oral Ofori, born in Tema, Ghana, and now a U.S.-based Chief Consultant at T.A.D., will trace the shared heritage between Virginia and Ghana’s Western Region.

“Princess Town and Fredericksburg are more than sister cities on paper,” says Ofori. “We are active partners in shaping a narrative of mutual respect and shared prosperity. The Mayor’s presence elevates this from a lecture to a diplomatic moment.”

The City of Fredericksburg has officially celebrated Fredericksburg-Ghana Friendship Day for the last three years on March 6, coinciding with Ghana’s Independence Day. This lecture serves as an extension of that growing bond, fostering “people-to-people” partnerships that bridge the Atlantic.

Officials from the Ghana Embassy in Washington, DC and government have been invited as special guests to show their support for this enduring international connection. They will join the Mayor of Fredericksburg as guests of honor for the lecture.

Event Details

What: Ghanaian Lecture – A Cultural Quilt Series, part of VA250

When: Wednesday, June 18, 2026, 6:30 PM

Where: Central Rappahannock Regional Library, 1201 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg, VA

Admission: Free and open to the public

The “A Cultural Quilt” series explores the influence of Fredericksburg’s five sister city nations, including France, Ghana, Germany, Italy, and Nepal, on the fabric of America. The series is presented in partnership with the City of Fredericksburg, Central Rappahannock Regional Library, and local sister-city associations.

For further information, readers are encouraged to visit the official website for the City of Fredericksburg at www.fredericksburgva.gov and Princess Town Facebook page: www.facebook.com/princestownpokesu.

Written by: Sarah Artin