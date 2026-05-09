GRASAG Demands Urgent Action Over Rising Hostel Fees

The Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana(GRASAG) has backed recent interventions by the Rent Control Department aimed at addressing rising hostel and accommodation prices within tertiary institution communities across the country.

According to GRASAG, the increasing cost of hostel accommodation has become a major burden on graduate students, many of whom are already struggling with high tuition fees, research expenses, transportation costs and the rising cost of living.

In a statement signed by its National President, Jimmy Mawuse Adangbe, the association said students continue to spend huge portions of their financial resources on accommodation while receiving poor living conditions in return.

The association described the situation as a long-standing challenge that has negatively affected students nationwide and called for urgent interventions to address what it described as exploitative pricing practices by some hostel operators.

GRASAG also commended the National Union of Ghana Students for bringing attention to the issue and praised the swift response by the Rent Control Department.

The association further called on the Ministry of Education to urgently convene a crisis meeting involving the Rent Control Department, university managements, hostel owners, private accommodation operators, student leaders and relevant regulatory bodies to address the escalating accommodation costs on university campuses.

GRASAG urged authorities to implement transparent and enforceable measures to protect students from exploitation and financial abuse.

“The time has come for decisive action. Safe, decent and affordable accommodation is not a luxury but a necessity for academic excellence,” the statement said.

The association reaffirmed its commitment to advocating for the welfare and academic success of graduate students until lasting reforms are implemented.