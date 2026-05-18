NDC Leaders Urge Unity In Ofoase-Ayirebi

Source: Bretuoba Nana Kwame Marfo

The Ofoase-Ayirebi Constituency Communication Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Hon. Shamuna Suraj, popularly known as GABON, together with his communication team, has extended best wishes to all aspirants contesting for Polling Station Executive positions across the constituency.

Special Guest of Honour, Hon. Kojo Danquah, Eastern Regional Communications Director of the NDC and Deputy CEO of the Student Loan Trust Fund, commended party members, delegates, and election officials for their dedication to the upcoming exercise. He described the elections as a vital step toward reorganizing and strengthening the party’s grassroots. He urged election committees to resolve outstanding challenges and misunderstandings to secure victory in Ofoase-Ayirebi and maintain power in the 2028 general elections. He further encouraged executives to uphold fairness, transparency, and maturity in the interest of party unity.

In support of party communication, Constituency Vice Chairman Hon. Abubakar Buhari donated 20 information center equipment and 15 megaphones, calling for peace and unity. Deputy Organizer Hon. Prince Kojo Ameade also contributed 10 mobile phones to aid serial callers in the constituency. Additionally, Hon. Akoah Isaac, Director of Public Affairs at COCOABOD, advised communicators to consistently speak for the party wherever they are.

Hon. Kojo Danquah, Hon. Shamuna Suraj, and other members were recognized for their hard work and dedication. Eastern Regional Deputy Secretary Hon. Kwaku Boateng emphasized the importance of building stronger grassroots structures, noting that leadership decisions made today will shape the party’s future. He reaffirmed his commitment to inclusive leadership, grassroots empowerment, and unity within the NDC in Ofoase-Ayirebi.