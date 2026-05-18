News Ghana Wins MoMo Fintech Online Media Award

News Ghana (newsghana.com.gh) has been named Media Partner of the Year (Online) at the 2025 FinTech Stakeholders’ Dinner and Awards, organised by MobileMoney Limited in Accra on December 10, 2025, earning Ghana’s most prestigious fintech industry recognition for its consistent and impactful digital coverage of the country’s fast-growing financial technology sector.

The award places News Ghana among an elite group of three media institutions singled out across all platforms for their role in advancing public understanding of Ghana’s digital finance revolution. The Business and Financial Times (B&FT) received Media Partner of the Year (Print), while Joy FM/Joy News claimed Media Partner of the Year (Radio/TV). Together, the three outlets represent print, broadcast and online journalism, and their collective recognition signals how central credible media has become to the growth of Ghana’s fintech ecosystem.

MobileMoney Limited (MoMo Ltd), the operator of MTN Mobile Money and a subsidiary of MTN Ghana, selected its media honourees based on content relevance, consistency, audience impact and the use of data-driven journalism to advance public understanding of digital financial services. News Ghana’s sustained online reporting on fintech policy, mobile money expansion, digital inclusion and industry partnerships positioned it above the field in the online category.

The evening brought together an impressive gathering of Ghana’s digital finance community. Officials from the Bank of Ghana (BoG), the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), partner banks, technology firms, regulators, fintech innovators, government agencies and telecom sector leaders filled the venue as 22 awards were presented across the industry’s most competitive categories. The event was held under the theme “Celebrating the Power of Partnership and Service Excellence in Fintech.”

In his keynote address, MoMo Ltd Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shaibu Haruna paid tribute to the partners who have helped transform MoMo from a basic platform for airtime purchases and money transfers into a full-scale digital ecosystem powering payments, savings, credit, pensions and investment solutions for millions of Ghanaians. He acknowledged partner banks for maintaining liquidity and seamless transaction flows, technology firms for supporting over 20 billion daily transactions, and agents and merchants for bridging the physical and digital economies.

Haruna also pointed to a new generation of enabling policies reshaping Ghana’s fintech landscape, including digital lending regulations, virtual assets guidelines, open banking frameworks, a proposed fintech growth fund and government rollout of artificial intelligence powered trade analytics systems. He declared that the awards were designed not just to celebrate achievements but to inspire bolder, more impactful solutions. “We are open for business,” he told partners, urging them to bring their most innovative ideas forward to stimulate continued growth across the ecosystem.

The night’s broader list of honourees reflected the depth of collaboration driving Ghana’s digital finance success. Hubtel received Overall Best Fintech Partner of the Year — Collections, First Atlantic Bank was named Overall Best Partner Bank of the Year, and Patrick Penrich Venture took Overall Best Agent of the Year. Ayewamu claimed Overall Best Merchant, while the Bank of Ghana was recognised as FinTech Enabler and Regulator of the Year. Kumasi Continental Supermarket Limited won FMCG Distributor of the Year.

Further awards went to Blue Penguin as Fintech Partner of the Year — Payments; Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) as State-Owned Enterprise Partner of the Year; IT Consortium as Fintech Partner of the Year — Government; CAMFED as Developmental Partner of the Year; Nestlé as FMCG Partner of the Year; KGL Technologies as Corporate Partner of the Year; and Comviva as Technology Partner of the Year. Letshego received FSP Partner of the Year — Lending, while Jumo won both Fintech Partner of the Year — Lending and Most Innovative FinTech Partner. Onafriq via PAPPS was honoured as Remittance Partner of the Year, and its Cross-Border Payment solution was named Product of the Year. Legal honours went to Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa and Ankomah, recognised as Legal Partner of the Year.

For News Ghana, the recognition from MoMo Ltd is a validation that lands far beyond a single evening. It affirms that the platform’s commitment to covering Ghana’s digital economy with depth, accuracy and accessibility has made a measurable difference to the sector it serves. As Ghana accelerates its digital transformation agenda and continues to hold its position as Africa’s most vibrant mobile money market, the role of credible online journalism in shaping that story grows more important with every development. The 2025 MoMo FinTech Award for Media Partner of the Year (Online) confirms that News Ghana is not merely covering that story. It is part of it.