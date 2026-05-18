Inusa Dawuda returns to his Reggae roots with new single ‘Daylight’

Blending sunshine lovers rock grooves with the warmth of Reggae Soul, Inusa Dawuda returns with a vibrant new single titled ‘Daylight,’ a track that reconnects listeners with one of the most recognizable elements of his musical identity. ‘Daylight’ is available on all digital streaming platforms globally here: https://fadersport-records.lnk.to/daylight

Inusa is a multi talented singer, songwriter, saxophonist. Known internationally for his unique fusion of House music, Reggae, Funk and Afro-inspired rhythms, Inusa once again delivers a sound designed for movement, celebration and emotional escape.

‘Daylight’ carries the unmistakable uplifting energy that has defined much of his catalog over the years. Built around infectious grooves, catchy hooks and breezy instrumentation, the single combines smooth vocal melodies with sunny guitar riffs and warm horn arrangements that instantly evoke beach settings, tropical nightlife and carefree summer experiences.

Produced by Olaf Kruegel, the song balances modern lovers-rock appeal with classic Reggae influences, creating a crossover sound that feels both nostalgic and fresh. For Inusa’s longtime fans, ‘Daylight’ also marks a return to the reggae-infused direction that helped shape some of Inusa’s most celebrated releases, including ‘Rumours (Digi Digi)’, ‘Morning Light’, ‘Going Back to My Roots’, ‘Rub-A-Dub Girl’ and ‘Walking on Sunshine’. These tracks helped establish his reputation for creating music that seamlessly bridges club culture with positive, feel-good storytelling.

Lyrically and musically, ‘Daylight’ embraces themes of freedom, joy and human connection. The track’s atmosphere encourages listeners to let go of pressure and immerse themselves in rhythm, movement and optimism. It is music built for open-air festivals, coastal drives and dance floors that stay alive until sunrise. The music video complements the song’s warm and uplifting mood with vibrant visuals that reflect the carefree essence of the track. Scenes of the beach, outdoor celebration visualizes the message in the song.

Its bright aesthetic, relaxed energy and celebratory tone reinforce the song’s message of positivity and escape, creating a complete audio-visual experience rooted in feel-good summer culture. With ‘Daylight,’ Inusa Dawuda proves once again why his genre-blending sound continues to resonate across different audiences. By revisiting the Reggae influences that helped define his earlier success while maintaining his signature house-driven energy, he delivers a single that feels timeless, refreshing and ready to soundtrack the season.

‘Daylight’ was released on the label, Fadesports Records, distributed by Kontor New Media.