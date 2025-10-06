NCA Calls for Collaboration to Expand Telecom Infrastructure

The National Communications Authority has appealed for stronger stakeholder collaboration to overcome challenges hindering the expansion and reliability of telecommunications infrastructure across Ghana.

Acting Director General Rev. Ing. Edmund Yirenkyi Fianko made the call during a working visit by members of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Information and Communications at the NCA Tower, highlighting persistent barriers that prevent service providers from mounting critical network equipment.

Rev. Fianko explained that while the Authority continues enforcing service quality standards, some of the most intractable challenges stem from community resistance and site acquisition constraints that prevent mobile network operators from installing masts and towers in certain areas. This resistance directly undermines network expansion, service reliability, and overall connectivity.

He appealed to Parliament to support efforts addressing these barriers, stressing the need for stronger national appreciation of telecom infrastructure’s importance to Ghana’s digital transformation agenda. Without adequate infrastructure deployment, the country’s ambitions for comprehensive digital coverage remain constrained regardless of regulatory frameworks or operator investments.

The Acting Director General also updated committee members on the Authority’s restructuring exercise, which has strengthened its focus on consumer protection by placing greater emphasis on Consumer Affairs. This reorganization reflects recognition that regulatory effectiveness depends partly on ensuring citizens understand their rights and can access remedies when service providers fail to meet standards.

Rev. Fianko briefed the committee on progress regarding the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) project, an initiative designed to curb fraud and the use of stolen mobile devices. When fully operational, the system will enable identification and blocking of stolen devices across all networks, providing security benefits for consumers while reducing incentives for phone theft.

The visit, led by Committee Chairman Dr. Abed Bandem, formed part of efforts to deepen parliamentary oversight and understanding of the NCA’s operations. Dr. Bandem commended the Authority’s work and underscored the Committee’s interest in service quality, consumer education, and infrastructure development.

The Chairman assured continued parliamentary support for policies promoting efficient and reliable communication services, acknowledging that effective telecommunications requires coordination between regulators, operators, lawmakers, and communities. Without such cooperation, Ghana risks falling behind regional competitors in digital infrastructure development.

Community resistance to telecom infrastructure installation represents a complex challenge rooted in concerns about health effects, aesthetic impacts, and property values. While scientific evidence consistently shows that properly installed telecom equipment operating within regulatory limits poses no health risks, public perception often lags behind research findings.

Some communities view telecom towers as eyesores that diminish property values or as potential health hazards based on misinformation circulating through social media and community networks. Overcoming these perceptions requires sustained public education about infrastructure necessity and safety standards.

Site acquisition constraints extend beyond community resistance to include bureaucratic delays in obtaining permits, conflicts with traditional authorities over land rights, and challenges coordinating with multiple government agencies whose approvals may be required. Each delay increases deployment costs and slows network expansion.

The infrastructure challenges Rev. Fianko outlined have direct consequences for service quality. When operators cannot install towers where network planning indicates they’re needed, coverage gaps emerge that frustrate consumers and limit business connectivity. Urban areas may experience congestion when existing infrastructure cannot handle user demand, while rural areas remain entirely unserved.

Mobile network operators have repeatedly cited infrastructure deployment challenges as major obstacles to improving service quality and expanding coverage. Industry representatives argue that streamlining approval processes and addressing community concerns more systematically would accelerate deployment and improve network performance.

The CEIR project Rev. Fianko discussed represents one example of how regulatory initiatives can enhance consumer protection. By creating a database of device identifiers, the system allows stolen phones to be rendered useless across all networks, reducing their resale value and potentially deterring theft.

Implementation of CEIR requires coordination between all mobile network operators to ensure that device blocking works seamlessly regardless of which network a stolen phone attempts to access. The technology also needs integration with law enforcement systems so that theft reports can trigger device blocking quickly.

Consumer Affairs emphasis in the NCA’s restructuring acknowledges that regulatory success depends partly on informed, empowered consumers who understand service standards and can effectively complain when those standards aren’t met. Education initiatives help citizens recognize when they’re receiving substandard service versus when they’re experiencing temporary issues beyond operator control.

The parliamentary visit itself demonstrates institutional recognition that telecommunications regulation requires ongoing dialogue between the executive agencies responsible for implementation and the legislative bodies that establish legal frameworks and appropriate resources. Regular oversight visits help parliamentarians understand operational realities that should inform policy decisions.

Dr. Bandem’s assurance of continued parliamentary support suggests recognition that addressing infrastructure challenges may require legislative interventions, whether through laws facilitating site acquisition, penalties for unjustified deployment obstructions, or frameworks for community engagement around infrastructure projects.

The session concluded with an interactive meeting and a tour of the NCA’s operational facilities, providing committee members with firsthand understanding of how the Authority monitors networks, processes complaints, and enforces regulations. Such exposure helps parliamentarians grasp technical complexities that underlie policy choices.

The NCA will mark its 30th anniversary next year, providing an opportunity to reflect on how telecommunications regulation has evolved since the sector’s liberalization and what challenges remain. Three decades of experience offer lessons about what regulatory approaches work effectively and where institutional capabilities need strengthening.

Infrastructure deployment challenges aren’t unique to Ghana but affect telecommunications development across Africa and other emerging markets. Countries that have successfully addressed these issues typically combine streamlined approval processes, public education campaigns, industry-government partnerships, and clear legal frameworks that balance infrastructure necessity against legitimate community concerns.

For Ghana to achieve its digital transformation ambitions, overcoming infrastructure barriers becomes essential rather than optional. Every coverage gap and service quality issue ultimately traces back to infrastructure adequacy, making the challenges Rev. Fianko outlined central to the sector’s future rather than peripheral technical matters.