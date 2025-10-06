Illegal Mining Threatens Water Supply in Three Regions, GWCL Warns

Ghana Water Company Limited Managing Director Adam Mutawakilu has raised serious concerns about the deteriorating state of water bodies in the Eastern, Western, and Central Regions, attributing the crisis to illegal mining activities that are severely affecting water treatment operations.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with JoyNews, Mutawakilu explained that while some rivers have shown marginal improvements in water quality, others continue suffering from high turbidity levels caused by galamsey operations, creating an uneven picture across the country’s water systems.

“Take the Western, Eastern, Central, we have significant challenges with some of the rivers. But when you look at it, it’s mixed. While in some of the river bodies the turbidity is declining, others’ turbidity is going up, so it’s a mix,” he stated.

The GWCL boss used data collected between 2014 and 2015 to illustrate the uneven progress in water quality across different river systems. River Densu in Nsawam has seen turbidity declining over recent months, while the Kwanyako area shows turbidity increasing, demonstrating how localized galamsey activities create varying impacts even within similar timeframes.

Mutawakilu revealed that the Kwanyako Water Treatment Plant in the Central Region ranks among the worst affected facilities, forcing the company to implement urgent measures to maintain operations. “I visited Kwanyako; that plant has a challenge. We are working around the clock to dredge it and then find other alternatives to handle it,” he noted.

The situation has become so severe at some locations that treatment plants have been forced to shut down entirely due to high pollution levels. However, the company has also managed to revive some previously closed facilities, offering hope that sustained effort can restore water supply capacity.

“We have the Kyebi treatment plant, it was down some years ago, came back, and is down now. Daboase is operating, Bonsa is operating. It was down when I came, but we’ve revived it and it’s now operating,” Mutawakilu explained, adding that there remains positive light at the end of the tunnel as Ghana Water works to find alternative ways of continuing water production despite challenges.

The Managing Director’s assessment contradicts recent claims from some quarters that over 140,000 customers in the Central Region face water shortages. While acknowledging supply challenges, Mutawakilu has maintained that the actual number of affected customers is significantly lower than those figures suggest.

On calls for declaring a state of emergency in areas heavily affected by galamsey, the GWCL boss argued that such an approach would prove counterproductive. He questioned whether a state of emergency would actually solve the problem, suggesting that the government has already deployed substantial action and continues exploring solutions.

“A state of emergency shouldn’t affect the communities within which the mining takes place. Businesses will come down, a lot of things will be crashed, and they need to survive as well,” Mutawakilu explained, indicating concern that emergency measures might harm innocent residents and legitimate businesses operating in affected areas.

He insisted that strong government commitment and sustained enforcement represent the surest ways to tackle the menace rather than dramatic declarations that might create more problems than they solve. “For me, it’s not about a state of emergency. It’s the commitment the government, His Excellency John Mahama, is showing, and with his appointees, to fight in it,” he stated.

The water company’s struggles with galamsey pollution illustrate the broader crisis facing Ghana’s natural resources. What began as small-scale illegal mining has evolved into industrial-level operations using heavy machinery that tears through riverbeds and pumps massive amounts of sediment into water systems.

Turbidity levels measure how much suspended material exists in water, with higher readings indicating more particles that make treatment more difficult and expensive. When turbidity spikes dramatically due to galamsey activities, treatment plants must use more chemicals and energy to produce potable water, assuming treatment remains possible at all.

Some treatment facilities have been designed to handle certain turbidity ranges under normal conditions. When illegal mining sends turbidity levels far beyond those design specifications, plants either struggle to produce adequate volumes of treated water or must shut down entirely until conditions improve.

The geographic concentration of affected areas in the Eastern, Western, and Central Regions reflects where gold deposits exist and where illegal mining has become most entrenched. These regions contain important river systems that historically provided reliable water sources for both urban centers and rural communities.

Dredging operations at Kwanyako and other affected plants represent expensive emergency measures that address symptoms rather than root causes. Each dredging cycle removes accumulated sediment from intake areas, but unless upstream galamsey activities cease, sediment quickly returns and the cycle repeats.

Alternative water sources mentioned by Mutawakilu might include drilling boreholes, trucking water from unaffected areas, or accelerating plans for new treatment plants drawing from cleaner rivers. However, each alternative carries costs and limitations that make relying on them unsustainable long-term solutions.

The Kyebi treatment plant’s repeated shutdowns and restarts demonstrate the volatility created by galamsey’s ebb and flow. When enforcement campaigns temporarily reduce illegal mining, water quality improves enough for treatment plants to resume operations. When enforcement weakens and galamsey returns, plants must shut down again.

Mutawakilu’s reference to President Mahama’s commitment reflects recent intensified efforts to address illegal mining, including high-level meetings with civil society organizations and traditional leaders. The administration has positioned anti-galamsey action as a priority, though skeptics question whether political will can overcome the powerful economic incentives driving illegal mining.

The Managing Director has also called on chiefs and traditional leaders to take frontline roles in fighting illegal mining, warning that government efforts will fail without their full cooperation. This acknowledgment recognizes that many galamsey operations occur on lands controlled by traditional authorities, making their participation essential for effective enforcement.

For Ghana Water Company Limited, the immediate challenge involves keeping treatment plants operational and maintaining water supply to millions of customers who depend on the company’s services. But the longer-term challenge requires addressing the galamsey activities that keep water quality degraded and force constant crisis management.