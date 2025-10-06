Oppong Nkrumah Urges Focus on Food Costs Despite Inflation Drop

Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has called on government to shift attention toward tackling persistent food price increases even as Ghana’s inflation rate dropped to 9.4 percent in September, its lowest level in four years.

The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Economy and Development Committee acknowledged the achievement of single-digit inflation but emphasized that food inflation remains stubbornly high compared to non-food inflation, posing a continued threat to household welfare despite overall economic improvements.

Ghana Statistical Service figures show consumer price inflation fell to 9.4 percent in September from 11.5 percent in August, marking the ninth consecutive monthly decline and the first single-digit reading since August 2021. This places the rate within Bank of Ghana’s medium-term target band of 8 percent plus or minus 2 percent.

However, Oppong Nkrumah observed that while both categories are declining, food inflation stood at 11 percent in September compared to non-food inflation of 8.2 percent. That three-percentage-point gap illustrates the uneven nature of price pressures affecting Ghanaian consumers.

According to the legislator, imported inflation has been successfully contained through exchange rate stability and other measures, but domestic inflation particularly on locally produced goods and food remains elevated due to structural bottlenecks that continue pushing prices upward.

He identified specific challenges in the agricultural value chain that keep food prices high. These include bottlenecks in access to fertilizers, fuel costs for farm operations, land preparation expenses, transportation challenges, storage problems, and margins that market intermediaries add to prices before goods reach consumers.

“If you look at it from food and non-food, you’ll find out that food inflation has not gone down as much as non-food inflation,” Oppong Nkrumah remarked during recent commentary on the inflation figures. He explained that factors causing food inflation, including how farmers access inputs, transportation of food items, and storage problems, remain unresolved.

The former Minister under the previous NPP administration further recognized that despite seasonal glut periods when harvests increase supply, seasonal factors alone cannot account for the slow pace of decline in food prices. He stressed that systemic inefficiencies along the food value chain must be urgently addressed if benefits of falling inflation are to reach ordinary consumers.

Oppong Nkrumah proposed a two-pronged strategy to sustain progress against rising costs. First, supporting local manufacturing through cheaper electricity, lower labor costs, and more affordable raw materials so that final products become less expensive for consumers. Second, implementing practical interventions in agriculture and food distribution.

On the food front specifically, he called for targeted policies addressing challenges in farm input supply, transportation, and storage. He argued that inefficiencies in these areas cause unnecessary price spikes even when overall supply appears adequate, meaning structural problems rather than simple scarcity drive prices higher than they should be.

“I think generally what all governments have to do, not just NDC government but all governments, is to ensure that on the domestic side, locally manufactured goods, support is given to industry,” he stated, emphasizing that reducing production costs ultimately translates to lower consumer prices.

The September inflation data shows food prices falling from 14.8 percent in August to 11 percent in September, representing significant improvement. However, that 11 percent rate still exceeds the overall inflation figure, indicating that food continues experiencing above-average price pressures compared to other consumption categories.

Economists have welcomed the overall dip in inflation, describing it as evidence of improving macroeconomic stability. The sustained decline means inflation has already beaten government’s full-year target, offering relief to households and businesses that endured prolonged price pressures through 2023 and much of 2024.

However, analysts also caution that high food prices continue eroding consumer purchasing power, particularly for low-income households that spend disproportionate shares of their budgets on basic foodstuffs. When food inflation runs ahead of general inflation, it hits vulnerable populations hardest.

Oppong Nkrumah’s remarks underscore the need for shifting national conversation from celebrating single-digit inflation to ensuring that costs of basic food items like maize, rice, and tomatoes truly reflect the macroeconomic gains. Statistical improvements matter little to families if market prices for daily necessities remain punishingly high.

The structural issues he identified represent complex challenges without quick fixes. Fertilizer access depends on import financing, distribution networks, and subsidy programs. Transportation costs reflect fuel prices, road conditions, and vehicle availability. Storage problems stem from inadequate infrastructure investment over many years.

Market intermediaries, whom he referenced as “market queens,” play legitimate roles in food distribution but can also add significant margins when competitive pressures are weak or when they possess information advantages over farmers. Addressing this requires strengthening farmer organizations and improving market information systems.

The timing of these comments carries political significance, as Oppong Nkrumah serves as Ranking Member for the opposition New Patriotic Party while the National Democratic Congress governs. His framing of these challenges as requiring attention from “all governments” rather than targeting the current administration specifically suggests recognition that structural problems transcend partisan politics.

His call for cheaper electricity to support local manufacturing touches on longstanding debates about energy sector reforms and tariff structures. Industrial electricity prices affect production costs across manufacturing sectors, ultimately influencing consumer prices for locally made goods.

The single-digit inflation achievement provides political capital for the current government but also creates expectations that improvements should reach citizens’ daily experiences. If inflation statistics improve while market prices for essential goods remain high, disconnect between macroeconomic indicators and lived reality can generate political frustration.

Food security and affordability represent core development challenges for Ghana, where agricultural productivity gains have lagged behind population growth in recent decades. Addressing the bottlenecks Oppong Nkrumah identified would require coordinated interventions across multiple ministries and agencies rather than isolated programs.

The trend toward lower inflation strengthens prospects for monetary policy stability, exchange rate resilience, and improved consumer confidence heading into the final quarter of 2025. However, translating these macro gains into tangible household welfare improvements depends on addressing the micro-level challenges that keep food prices stubbornly elevated.