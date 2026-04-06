NaRWP Takes Wellness Drive to Volta Region with Kedzi Community Walk

More than 2,000 residents of the Volta Region took part in a wellness walk and aerobic session on April 10, 2026, as the National Recreation and Wellness Program (NaRWP) brought its community health drive to the Keta coast in partnership with the Kedzi Norvikporgbe Zonal Association.

Participants set off from Agavedzi, passing through Blekusu before arriving at Kedzi, where the event concluded with aerobic displays, water volleyball and handball competitions for boys and girls teams. The turnout spanned all age groups, reflecting the programme’s emphasis on inclusive, community-based physical activity.

Dr Betty Krosbi Mensah, National Coordinator of NaRWP, led the delegation and used the occasion to reinforce the public health case for regular exercise. She noted that about 45 percent of deaths in Ghana are caused by non-communicable diseases (NCDs), many of which are preventable through lifestyle changes, and that promoting wellness can reduce healthcare costs, enhance national productivity, and enable Ghanaians to live healthier, longer lives. She told participants that just 30 minutes of daily physical activity could make a measurable difference to their health.

Togbi Joachim Acorlatse V, Paramount Chief of the Kedzi Traditional Area, joined the walk alongside assembly member Sesenu Augustus Mawulolo of the Kedzi Electoral Area and other local leaders, lending traditional and civic authority to the community mobilisation effort.

NaRWP is structured around four pillars: active recreation, wellness, rehabilitation, and school physical activity, each contributing to healthier communities and sustainable environments. The programme focuses particularly on persons with disabilities, the elderly, youth, and vulnerable groups, promoting accessible and socially engaging activities nationwide.

A key feature of the programme is the introduction of a monthly National Recreation Day, during which participants have access to free health screenings supported by the Ministry of Health, including checks for blood pressure and blood sugar, to help citizens identify potential health issues early.

The Volta Region activation follows earlier NaRWP rollouts in other parts of the country as the programme expands its reach beyond the capital into regional and district communities across Ghana.