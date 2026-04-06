Bisa Kdei Credits Kumasi, Denies Discovering Medikal, Talks Missed Global Peak

Ghanaian highlife star Bisa Kdei has addressed longstanding narratives about his relationship with rapper Medikal, his complicated international career trajectory, and the importance of artistic self-belief, in a wide-ranging interview on Angel FM in Kumasi.

Born Ronald Kwaku Dei Appiah, Bisa Kdei clarified that while Medikal did live with him at a point in his career, that arrangement did not make him the rapper’s discoverer. “I won’t claim credit for discovering Medikal just because he stayed in my house,” he said plainly. He noted that Medikal once mentioned learning to drive using his car, painting a picture of genuine closeness between the two, but insisted credit for Medikal’s rise belongs elsewhere.

The highlife singer was warm in his assessment of the rapper nonetheless. “It feels so good to see how far he has come. I have always known him to be a good rapper,” he said, before suggesting the public has not fully seen Medikal’s range. “I don’t think a lot of people have seen the other side of Medikal, he is very good when it comes to rap,” he added.

On the broader topic of artistic development, Bisa Kdei offered candid advice to younger musicians, rooted in a mistake he acknowledged making himself. “There was a time when I wanted people’s opinions before releasing songs, but I wasn’t like that at the beginning,” he admitted. He urged upcoming artistes to resist that pull toward external validation. “Young artistes should not rely too much on people’s opinions. Your creativity comes from within. Just focus on what you do and trust your own creativity,” he said.

Shifting to his own career, the award-winning singer paid tribute to Kumasi as a foundational pillar of his rise to prominence. “Kumasi has really played a vital role in me becoming famous; they listened to my songs and stood by me,” he said. He also noted that some of his recordings register as major performances in the Garden City despite not achieving mainstream hit status elsewhere. “There are songs of mine that get massive responses only when I perform in Kumasi, even though people assume they didn’t become hits,” he explained.

Bisa Kdei also opened up about what he considers missed opportunities on the international stage, arguing that a lack of belief from promoters held back his global ambitions at his commercial peak. He pointed to a 2016 sold-out show in Toronto as evidence of his drawing power at the time. “In 2016, I filled a venue in Toronto, but there was a belief problem,” he said. He drew a contrast with the international success rapper Sarkodie is currently enjoying, suggesting he could have commanded similar stages. “Abroad promoters doubted me in my prime, I could have sold out bigger venues like Sarkodie is doing now,” he said. “People didn’t believe in us enough; it wasn’t just in London; it happened in many places.”

On the emotionally charged 2016 Ghana Music Awards season, during which public sentiment widely held that he deserved to win Artiste of the Year, Bisa Kdei said he has found a measure of peace. “Although I have moved on, it was a sad moment, but I really appreciated how Ghanaians supported me that year,” he reflected.