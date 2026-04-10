NAM1 Links Resurface in EOCO Probe of Dr Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple Over Fraud

Fresh details emerging from the ongoing investigation by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) have drawn renewed attention to alleged links between Council of State member Dr Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple and embattled businessman Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1.

According to EOCO, Dr Kwamigah-Atokple—who has recently been declared wanted—was previously associated with NAM1 and is alleged to have had ties to Menzgold Ghana Limited, the controversial gold dealership whose collapse left thousands of investors in distress. The development has sparked renewed public concern, with many questioning whether unresolved networks from the Menzgold saga are re-emerging in new fraud-related investigations.

The anti-graft agency is currently probing the Council of State member and his company, Sesi-Edem Company Ltd, over multiple petitions alleging gold fraud. Officials say the complaints share similar characteristics, suggesting a possible pattern that warrants deeper scrutiny.

While EOCO has not publicly detailed the full extent of the alleged relationship between Dr Kwamigah-Atokple and NAM1, the mere mention of the connection has intensified scrutiny, given the scale of the Menzgold controversy and its lasting impact on public trust in financial institutions.

Critics argue that the resurfacing of such links raises troubling questions about accountability and whether individuals connected to past financial scandals are continuing to operate within influential circles. Others have called for a broader investigation into possible networks that may have evolved from the Menzgold era.

EOCO, however, insists that its focus remains strictly on the evidence before it. The agency maintains that its actions are grounded in law and that no individual—regardless of status or past affiliations—will be shielded from investigation.

As the case unfolds, the renewed spotlight on NAM1 and his former associates is likely to deepen public interest and reignite debate over the long-term consequences of one of Ghana’s most infamous financial scandals.