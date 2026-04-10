Israel Rejects Pakistan as Credible Broker in US-Iran Talks

Israel has publicly questioned the diplomatic credibility of Pakistan just days before high-stakes direct negotiations between the United States and Iran are due to begin in Islamabad, adding a new layer of tension to a ceasefire arrangement that both sides have already accused each other of violating.

Israel’s Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, said Tel Aviv does not consider Islamabad a credible player in the process, while noting that Washington may have its own reasons for involving Pakistan in the mediation. Speaking to the news agency ANI, Azar compared Pakistan’s facilitation role to earlier instances in which the United States worked with what he described as problematic states, specifically Qatar and Turkey, to broker truces in Gaza, suggesting a similar outcome could follow.

The two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, mediated by Pakistan, came into effect on April 8, 2026, after weeks of escalating conflict that had disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and sent fuel prices rising globally. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir were credited by both Washington and Tehran with facilitating the agreement, which is based on a 15-point framework originally conveyed by Islamabad to Iran in late March.

Azar, however, made clear that Israel’s strategic objectives are not fully captured by the ceasefire terms. He reaffirmed that Israel’s primary goal is the complete dismantling of Hezbollah’s military presence in southern Lebanon, describing this as separate from the Iran negotiations. He said the Israeli Air Force had recently conducted a major operation removing over 250 Hezbollah members across Lebanon, and insisted that the group must be disarmed and withdrawn from areas south of the Litani River, with responsibility for that outcome placed on the Lebanese government.

The Lebanon question has become one of the most contentious fault lines of the current diplomatic moment. Pakistani Prime Minister Sharif stated that the ceasefire covered all fronts of the war, including Lebanon. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected that framing outright, asserting that Lebanon is not included, a position backed by United States President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. Vance said the disagreement stemmed from a misreading of the agreement and that the ceasefire was always focused on Iran and its immediate theatre of hostilities.

On Iran’s nuclear programme, Azar said Israel had set back Iran’s ability to produce nuclear weapons by years and would continue monitoring the situation until enriched uranium was safely removed and enrichment activity ceased, warning that Israel would defend itself if Iran resumed its programme.

Direct talks between United States and Iranian officials are scheduled for April 11, with reports indicating that Vice President Vance may travel to Islamabad for the meeting. Iran has warned that continued Israeli strikes in Lebanon risk collapsing the ceasefire entirely and reigniting conflict in the Strait of Hormuz. The ceasefire, described by analysts as fragile, is now being tested by disagreements over its geographic scope before formal negotiations have even begun.