“My Heart Is Shattered” – Eugene Baah Mourns Wife Beverly Afaglo Baah

Ghana’s entertainment industry has been thrown into mourning following the reported death of popular actress Beverly Afaglo Baah, just days before her birthday.

The sad news was confirmed on Sunday, May 24, by her husband, musician Eugene Kwadwo Boadu Baah, widely known as Choirmaster, in an emotional Instagram post.

In his tribute, the grieving husband expressed deep sorrow over the loss, describing his late wife as his pillar of strength and source of happiness. “My heart is shattered beyond words over the death of my beloved wife, Beverly Afaglo!!!” he wrote.

He revealed that her passing comes only a few days before what would have been her birthday, adding a heartbreaking note to the loss. “It would have been just about four more days to your birthday, but I guess the Lord wanted to celebrate with you, so He called you,” he stated.

Reflecting on their life together, Choirmaster shared that every moment spent with his wife was a blessing he would forever cherish. He also made a promise to continue the dreams and projects they had built together, while keeping her memory alive.

“You were my strength, my happiness, and the reason my life felt complete. I promise to take care of and continue everything we planned and started. Until my last breath, you will remain in my heart forever,” he added.

Following the announcement, fans, colleagues, and members of the Ghanaian entertainment fraternity have taken to social media to express their condolences and share tributes in honour of the late actress.

As of now, details surrounding the cause of Beverly Afaglo Baah’s death have not been made public.