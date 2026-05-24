Black Maidens thrash Liberia 6-0 in World Cup qualifier

Ghana’s Black Maidens put themselves firmly on course for the next round of the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers after dismantling Liberia 6-0 in the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, producing a complete attacking performance that left the visitors with no answers across 90 minutes.

The comprehensive victory gives Ghana a commanding advantage ahead of the return leg in Monrovia next weekend.

Despite Ghana’s early dominance, the breakthrough arrived in the 31st minute when Daniella Abass opened the scoring after sustained pressure from the hosts. The Maidens had controlled the first half entirely but had to wait until that moment for the scoreline to reflect their superiority.

Seidatu Wahab doubled the lead after halftime from the penalty spot before Linda Achiaa made it 3-0 and Jessica Appiah added a fourth in the 60th minute as Ghana’s momentum grew. The four goals in a devastating 30-minute spell after the break effectively ended the tie as a contest.

Priscilla Mensah extended the lead in the 73rd minute before Mavis Yeboah completed the rout with a late sixth to cap a statement result.

The goals reflected Ghana’s energy, pace, and sharp finishing across the 90 minutes, with Liberia struggling to contain the Black Maidens’ movement and intensity, while Ghana also showed good structure in midfield and defence.

The Black Maidens had already beaten Togo in the previous qualifying round to advance to this stage. The return fixture takes place on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville, Liberia. With a six-goal cushion, Coach Joe Nana Adarkwah’s side will travel to Monrovia knowing that qualification for the global tournament is well within reach.