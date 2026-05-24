Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo Baah dies days before birthday

Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo Baah has died, her husband Eugene Kwadwo Boadu Baah, widely known as Choirmaster of the hiplife group Praye, confirmed on Sunday in an emotional social media announcement that drew an immediate outpouring of condolences from across Ghana’s entertainment community.

Choirmaster said her death occurred just days before what would have been her birthday on May 28, adding a layer of grief to an announcement that left fans and colleagues visibly shaken. “My heart is shattered beyond words over the death of my beloved wife Beverly Afaglo,” he wrote, describing her as his strength, his happiness and the reason his life felt complete.

He pledged to carry forward the plans and projects they had built together, saying her memory would remain with him forever.

The circumstances surrounding her death were not immediately disclosed, and no official statement had been issued by the time of publication.

Beverly Afaglo Baah was a familiar and respected presence in Ghana’s film and television industry, known for her roles across multiple productions and her willingness to speak candidly on issues affecting the local creative sector. She was also an entrepreneur, operating a beauty salon in Tema and more recently launching a food business venture. She won the Best Actress in Comedy award at a Ghana movie industry event in 2010 and trained at the Ghana Institute of Journalism. She and Choirmaster had two daughters together.

The announcement triggered widespread condolences from fans, colleagues and members of Ghana’s entertainment industry, with tributes reflecting both her professional contributions and the warmth she brought to those around her.

She was 42.