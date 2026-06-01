Müller Tips Olise Over Kane For Ballon d’Or

Bayern Munich great Thomas Müller has tipped winger Michael Olise to win the 2026 Ballon d’Or ahead of teammate Harry Kane, citing the Frenchman’s artistry and dribbling.

Speaking to SportBild, the former Bayern forward said Kane remains the finest pure striker he currently sees, with a broad range of finishing and attacking qualities. He argued, though, that Kane cannot glide past several defenders the way Olise can, and that the Ballon d’Or rewards that artistic flair.

Müller suggested that while Kane may be the more important player to the side, voters choosing the world’s best tend to favour the kind of ease and magic Olise brings, qualities he said cannot be taught. He called Olise “a player who delivers, a performer.”

Kane sits among the bookmakers’ favourites after scoring 61 goals for Bayern this season. Even so, Olise claimed the Bundesliga Player of the Year award.

The French winger recorded 15 goals and 19 assists in 32 Bundesliga appearances as Bayern won the league and DFB Pokal (German Cup) double and reached the semifinals of the Champions League.

Performances at the coming World Cup are expected to weigh heavily on the final vote. Olise joined Bayern from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2024 for a reported fee of around £50 million, having earlier been linked with Chelsea and Manchester City.