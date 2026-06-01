MTN Ghana And OnePIN Report MediaX Platform Growth

MTN Ghana and technology partner OnePIN say their self service advertising platform MediaX is posting engagement rates above 80 percent, helping businesses reach customers more effectively across the operator’s digital network.

MediaX is a self service digital advertising tool that lets brands and content providers create, schedule and optimise their own campaigns across MTN’s digital ecosystem. The companies say a built in bidding system keeps the marketplace fair and competitive, while live performance reporting helps advertisers adjust budgets and refine campaigns.

According to the partners, campaigns on the platform are achieving engagement rates above 80 percent, delivering returns for content providers and steady subscriber growth for MTN’s content partners. The operator says it retains oversight through built in safeguards that keep campaigns within quality and regulatory standards while preserving the self service model.

Ibrahim Misto, Chief Digital Officer of MTN Ghana, said “MediaX is strengthening how businesses engage their customers.” He linked the rising engagement and subscriber numbers to the value the platform creates for partners and the wider digital economy.

Chris DeGrace, Chief Operating Officer at OnePIN, said the platform was built to give brands full control and visibility over their campaigns, and described the Ghana results as evidence of what a fully self service, data led advertising model can achieve.

The partners frame MediaX within a fast growing market, citing projections that Ghana’s digital advertising spend will reach between 150 and 200 million dollars in 2026, with mobile accounting for more than 70 percent. MediaX already operates in MTN’s Nigeria and South Africa markets, which the companies say demonstrates its scalability across diverse economies.