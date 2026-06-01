Jay-Z Freestyle At Roots Picnic Sparks Diss Speculation

Jay-Z opened his Roots Picnic headline set in Philadelphia on Saturday with a freestyle that fans read as veiled shots at Drake, Kanye West and Nicki Minaj, sparking widespread debate.

The rapper, 56, headlined the festival at Belmont Plateau on 30 May in his first solo headline show in roughly six years. He launched the set with a freestyle of about four minutes performed alongside The Roots, then ran through a career spanning catalogue. Fans dissected the opening bars line by line across social media.

Listeners linked several lines to Drake, reading them as a reply to the Canadian rapper’s recent album. The verses appeared to touch on chart records, music publishing rights and business standing, which fans interpreted as a pointed rebuttal.

Other lines drew attention to Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty. Petty is a registered sex offender, and fans interpreted the bars as a reference to that status and to the couple’s family life. Some also tied a line to Minaj’s recent public support for United States President Donald Trump.

Fans further suggested that bars aimed at Kanye West, now known as Ye, touched on mental health, online behaviour and personal disputes. Social media users pointed to possible references to rapper Tory Lanez, music executive Damon Dash and attorney Tony Buzbee.

Jay-Z named no one during the performance, and he has not confirmed any intended targets. Representatives for Drake, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj and Jay-Z had not commented at the time of reporting. The show precedes three concerts he has scheduled at Yankee Stadium in July.