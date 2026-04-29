Korea and Ghana Review Tema Fish Facility Upgrade Under ODA Programme

Ghana’s Fisheries Commission has met with a delegation from the Korea Maritime Institute (KMI) in Accra to assess progress on an ongoing project to modernise the Tema fish processing facility, as the two sides continue work under a Korean Official Development Assistance (ODA) programme that began in 2023.

The engagement served as a progress review of infrastructure upgrades and improvements in operational standards within Ghana’s fisheries sector. The Tema facility is currently in its third phase of development under the programme, which focuses on cold storage systems, fish handling, and distribution processes across the value chain.

The Korea Maritime Institute, in partnership with the Fisheries Commission, has been implementing the Ghanaian Women’s Fish Processing and Distribution Capacity Building Project near the Tema fishing harbour, with works including the renovation of fish processing facilities.

Authorities involved in the project say the upgrades are designed to address long-standing inefficiencies in storage and handling, with particular emphasis on strengthening cold chain integrity and developing quality assurance systems that improve the movement of fish from landing sites to end markets. The collaboration is also expected to improve traceability and compliance with food safety standards, contributing to a more structured and competitive fisheries market.

Beyond infrastructure, the programme includes capacity-building initiatives for fish processors, targeting technical handling skills, hygiene standards, and market readiness among actors in the informal processing segment. Fisherwomen and youth have been identified as primary beneficiaries, in line with broader national objectives of equitable and sustainable sector development.

The Tema facility upgrade sits within a wider effort to reduce Ghana’s significant post-harvest fish losses, which remain a persistent challenge in the sector. Ghana imports more than half of the fish it consumes annually, and improving cold chain and distribution infrastructure is considered central to reducing that dependence over time.

KMI, the South Korean government’s maritime and fisheries policy think tank, conducts ODA cooperation projects across Africa and has previously hosted the Korea-Africa Fisheries Forum to advance international collaboration in the sector. Its involvement in Ghana aligns with Seoul’s broader commitment to supporting fisheries development in developing coastal nations through technical assistance and infrastructure investment.