MTN Ghana Tops Group’s Africa Tax Contribution Rankings

MTN Ghana paid R16.9 billion (approximately $1 billion) in taxes in 2025, making it the single largest contributor within the MTN Group across Africa, according to the company’s 2025 Tax Transparency Report.

The MTN Group contributed a total of R61.1 billion in taxes across the 16 markets in which it operates, up from R52.7 billion previously, as stronger financial performance lifted its fiscal footprint. Ghana’s contribution accounted for more than a quarter of that total, outpacing every other market in the group.

MTN Nigeria ranked second with R10.5 billion, followed by MTN Uganda at R8 billion, MTN Côte d’Ivoire at R6.5 billion, MTN South Africa at R4.8 billion and MTN Cameroon at R3.9 billion.

The 16 percent year-on-year increase in total contributions represents far more than numbers on a balance sheet, forming critical revenue streams that enable governments across the continent to build infrastructure, deliver public services and drive economic development.

The report extends beyond corporate income tax to capture indirect taxes, payroll taxes, withholding taxes, dividend taxes, operating licence fees and levies. All figures were independently assured, reinforcing transparency and credibility for stakeholders.

MTN Group Chief Financial Officer Tsholofelo Molefe said the taxes paid help governments “invest in public infrastructure and services and enhance economic development.”

Ghana’s position at the top of the rankings reflects the scale of MTN’s commercial operations in the country, where it remains the dominant mobile network operator. The total tax contribution was largely driven by R36.4 billion in product taxes alongside R12.2 billion in profit taxes across the group.

MTN describes the Tax Transparency Report as key to its licence to operate, reinforcing its role as a responsible and compliant corporate citizen across African markets.