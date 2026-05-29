Government of Zambia, WFP and UK Met Office launch USD 3.6 million initiative to strengthen climate monitoring and early warning systems

The Government of Zambia, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), and the United Kingdom’s Met Office (UKMO) today launched the investment phase of the Systematic Observations Financing Facility (SOFF), a USD 3.6 million initiative to strengthen Zambia’s meteorological capabilities and generate reliable climate data to strengthen early warning systems, and boost anticipatory action for extreme weather shocks like droughts and floods.

Funded by SOFF and implemented by WFP and the Zambia Meteorological Department (ZMD), the initiative was launched today in Lusaka in the presence of Dr Doubty Chibamba, Zambia’s Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment, Ms. Cissy Kabasuuga, WFP’s Country Director in Zambia, and Mr. Edson Nkonde, Director of the Zambia Meteorological Department.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Doubty Chibamba described the initiative as a cornerstone of Zambia’s climate resilience agenda.

“The SOFF project is not just an infrastructure upgrade; it is a strategic investment in our national security. To transition to a green economy, our policies must be rooted in precise, reliable, and real-time climate data,” he said.

Zambia is on the front line of extreme weather shocks. The El Niño-induced drought of 2023 and 2024 slashed agricultural production, weakened household purchasing power, drove up food prices, and left an estimated five million people facing severe hunger.

“Today’s launch marks a strategic investment in Zambia’s capacity to anticipate, prepare for, and respond to extreme weather shocks that continue to threaten lives, livelihoods, and food security,” said Ms. Cissy Kabasuuga, WFP’s Country Director in Zambia. “Accurate weather and climate observations are the foundation of early warning systems, disaster preparedness, anticipatory action, and loss and damage assessments.”

The initiative will upgrade and automate 21 existing surface weather observation stations and install four upper-air stations, helping Zambia meet Global Basic Observing Network (GBON) standards – the international benchmark for collecting and sharing essential weather and climate data.

According to the Zambia Meteorological Department, the initiative will also help close critical climate data gaps that currently limit forecasting accuracy and early warning capabilities.

“We are here today to launch a project that is not merely about weather stations, but about the safety, food security, and economic resilience of every Zambian. Better data means better forecasts and better protection for vulnerable communities,” said Mr. Edson Nkonde, Director of the Zambia Meteorological Department.