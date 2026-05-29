Konate Leaves Liverpool Free as Jacquet Deal Confirmed

Ibrahima Konate will leave Liverpool as a free agent on July 1, 2026, after contract talks between the French defender and the club collapsed despite months of negotiations.

The France international had been in negotiations with the club over a new deal since November 2023 and told reporters in April there was a “big chance” he would stay at Anfield, but both parties were unable to agree on the final details.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano confirmed the breakdown, noting that after advanced talks and a public confirmation from the player in April, Konate leaves as no final agreement was found and negotiations are over.

Konate joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig for £35 million in the summer of 2021 and made 183 appearances for the club, winning the FA Cup, two Carabao Cups and the Premier League title.

Real Madrid had been strongly linked with acquiring Konate on a free transfer, but speculation regarding a switch subsided following his challenging opening to the campaign, and he remained a regular fixture under Arne Slot alongside long-standing centre-back partner Virgil van Dijk.

His departure adds to Liverpool’s summer challenges, coming at a time when addressing gaps in the forward line created by Mohamed Salah’s exit and a serious injury to Hugo Ekitke is considered a matter of urgency.

Liverpool have already moved to reinforce their defensive options. Jeremy Jacquet, 20, will join from Rennes this summer in a deal worth a minimum of £55 million with £5 million in add-ons, making him the second-most expensive defender in the club’s history after Virgil van Dijk, who cost £75 million in 2018.

Jacquet, who does not turn 21 until July, acknowledged the weight of the fee, questioning whether he is worth the £60 million investment while expressing full confidence in his ability to succeed on Merseyside.

Liverpool will also have Giovanni Leoni available for the new season after the teenager suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his debut in September.

Konate’s next destination remains unconfirmed, with Paris Saint-Germain among the clubs monitoring the situation.