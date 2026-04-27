MTN Ghana Pledges Sustained Youth Investment at Summit Grand Finale

Georgina Asare Fiagbenu says deliberate, consistent investment in young people is central to MTN's strategy, not a one-off commitment.

MTN Ghana has reaffirmed its long-term commitment to youth empowerment as the 2026 Success Africa Summit concluded its 13-campus national tour at Central University, bringing together students, young professionals, and industry leaders under the theme: Beyond Vision — Dare, Act, Achieve.

Georgina Asare Fiagbenu, Acting General Manager for Sustainability and Shared Value at MTN Ghana, said the company’s engagement with students through platforms such as the Success Africa Summit reflects a deliberate strategy to prepare young Ghanaians for a competitive job market.

“We believe in the youth of this country and we are deliberate about investing in them. Building tomorrow’s leaders means equipping them with skills, knowledge and opportunities to interact with peers and potential employers,” she said.

Mrs Asare Fiagbenu highlighted the MTN Ghana Foundation as central to the company’s social impact work, particularly in youth development and skills training. She pointed to the MTN Skills Academy as a concrete example, describing it as a programme that provides practical, employability-focused training for young people across Ghana and other African countries.

She noted that MTN’s investment in education remains consistent even as programme themes shift from year to year.

“Each year comes with a different focus, but our investment in education is consistent. Platforms like this are important for knowledge-sharing, networking and meaningful engagement,” she said.

Mrs Asare Fiagbenu also drew attention to the role young people play in digital information ecosystems, noting that their ability to share content rapidly across social media platforms makes their engagement particularly valuable.

“As these programmes evolve, we will continue to adapt to meet the changing needs of our communities,” she added.

Also speaking at the Grand Finale, Paapa Osei, Head of Legal and Reputational Management at Mobile Money Limited, urged participants to take ownership of their personal development and treat setbacks as tests of resilience rather than reasons to stop.

“At one point in your life you will experience hindrance, but that should not stop you. Push past the fear and turn adversity into advantage,” he said.

Margaret Obimpeh, Head of Personal Banking at GCB Bank, complemented that message by calling on students to look beyond academic qualifications and develop practical competencies. She identified communication, digital literacy, problem-solving, networking, and leadership as the skills most critical to remaining competitive, adding that character and discipline were equally essential for sustaining success over time.

The summit was sponsored by MTN Ghana, GCB Bank, and Lec Group.