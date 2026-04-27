Republic Bank Ghana Posts 34% Profit Jump, Launches Republic Verse Platform

The bank declared its first dividend since 2023 at its 35th Annual General Meeting as it deepens a digital transformation drive.

Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC has reported a 33.8 percent rise in profit before tax to GH¢440.29 million for the 2025 financial year, with profit after tax climbing 36.7 percent to GH¢287.94 million, as the lender accelerates a digital transformation agenda and rolls out a new customer experience platform.

The results, presented at the bank’s 35th Annual General Meeting in Accra, showed total assets expanding to GH¢12.33 billion, supported by strong deposit mobilisation and balance sheet growth. The bank’s Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio improved from 15.64 percent in 2024 to 14.15 percent in 2025, while its Capital Adequacy Ratio strengthened to 20.15 percent, well above the regulatory minimum.

Board Chairman Jonathan Prince Cann described the performance as the product of disciplined strategy rather than favourable conditions alone. “Our performance in 2025 reflects not only financial strength but disciplined execution of our five-year strategic plan. We have built a solid foundation and are now focused on accelerating growth with sharper intent and uncompromising excellence,” he said.

Managing Director Dr. Benjamin Dzoboku attributed the results to diversified income growth, noting that non-interest income rose 34.57 percent during the year. “We continue to make meaningful progress in our strategic journey, delivering a 37 percent growth in total comprehensive income, supported by strong expansion in non-interest income and improved operational efficiency,” he said.

Loans and advances grew 13.22 percent, driven primarily by retail and commercial banking activity. Dr. Dzoboku also highlighted the bank’s deepening focus on small and medium enterprises (SMEs), including its membership of the SME Finance Forum and the expansion of targeted lending products to support entrepreneurship.

A central element of the bank’s 2026 agenda is Republic Verse, a new customer-centric experience platform designed to deliver more connected and responsive banking services. Management said digital transformation and innovation will remain core to the bank’s growth strategy alongside continued attention to asset quality and operational efficiency.

The Board recommended a dividend of five pesewas per share, subject to approval from the Bank of Ghana (BoG). The declaration marks the bank’s return to dividend payments, having withheld distributions since at least 2023 as it rebuilt reserves following the impact of Ghana’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP). Shareholders endorsed the payout with strong approval at the AGM.

Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC is majority owned by Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL), which holds a 66.54 percent stake and is the largest independent bank in the English-speaking Caribbean with a total asset base of over $19.6 billion as of December 2025.