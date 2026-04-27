Ghana Begins Paying Grants to 3,212 Youth Entrepreneurs Under Adwumawura

NEIP moves the flagship programme from training into funding, with the 2026 cohort application window set to open soon.

The Government of Ghana has begun disbursing grants to selected youth entrepreneurs under the 2025 cohort of the Adwumawura Programme, marking the transition of the flagship initiative from skills training into direct business financing.

The National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), which implements the scheme under the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment, confirmed that 3,212 beneficiaries across all regions of the country have been selected for grant support following a multi-stage evaluation process.

The Adwumawura Programme, launched by President John Dramani Mahama in April 2025 with a target of creating 10,000 youth-owned businesses annually over four years, has to date trained and mentored 10,887 participants nationwide. Beneficiaries completed five weeks of intensive training in business development, innovation, and enterprise management, followed by six months of structured post-training mentorship.

The shift to disbursement was preceded by a rigorous and transparent selection process. A Grant Management Committee, comprising representatives from academia, government institutions, financial agencies, development partners, and the private sector, was constituted to oversee the exercise. Shortlisted applicants were required to submit detailed business plans, which were assessed over one week on the basis of scalability, job creation potential, sustainability, and feasibility.

Priority was given to businesses with the capacity to expand, demonstrate long-term viability, show practical readiness for implementation, and create at least two decent jobs.

Shortlisted entrepreneurs then advanced to a nationwide pitching stage held across all 16 regions, where they presented their proposals before the Grant Management Committee. NewsGhana reported in March 2026 that the committee was evaluating all 10,887 supported enterprises as part of that process. The pitching exercise produced comprehensive assessment reports that informed the final selection of the 3,212 recipients now receiving funding.

NEIP has indicated that its role will not end with the release of funds. Beneficiaries will continue to receive post-disbursement monitoring, mentorship, and business advisory services to support the long-term sustainability of their enterprises.

Young entrepreneurs who were unsuccessful in the 2025 cohort have been encouraged to prepare for the next phase. NEIP announced that the application portal for the 2026 cohort will soon be opened, offering a fresh opportunity to access training, mentorship, and funding.