MTN Ghana Bridges Academia–Industry Gap With Tech Training For Over 200 Students

MTN Ghana has hosted more than 200 students from various educational institutions in Accra for an engaging, hands-on technology immersion at MTN House, bringing classroom theory to life and fueling interest in STEM and digital innovation.

Students from Ashesi University, Ghana International School, Cradle Star Academy, and Kinderland School explored MTN Ghana’s rich history, core values, customer-focused innovations, and digital transformation agenda.

They were introduced to the company’s sustainability and social impact initiatives, spanning education, youth empowerment, and community development. A key highlight of the visits was a tour of MTN Ghana’s Network Operations Centre (NOC) and data centres.

Students gained firsthand exposure to the advanced technology, systems, and expertise powering seamless connectivity for millions daily, offering a rare look into how MTN ensures network performance, security, and resilience.

Speaking on the initiative, the Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer at MTN Ghana, Adwoa Wiafe, noted, “Hosting students at MTN House reflects our commitment to shaping Ghana’s digital future.

As we deliver our Ambition 2030 strategy, we are deepening investments in youth development through programmes like the Bright Scholarship, the MTN Digital Skills Academy, and collaborations on the One Million Coders Programme and the Girls in ICT initiative led by the Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation.”

Paschal Paaga, Manager for IT Projects Implementation, emphasised the importance of experiential learning. ‘’By opening our doors, we are helping to bridge the gap between academia and industry. We want young people to see the real-world impact of technology and be inspired to pursue careers in STEM.”

For many participants, the experience was transformative. Maame Sapomaa, a Level 300 Information Systems student from Ashesi University, shared, “The visit was incredibly inspiring. Everything we have learned in the classroom came to life, and we were exposed to new concepts beyond our studies. It has motivated me even more to pursue a career in technology.”

As MTN Ghana advances its Ambition 2030 vision, the company remains committed to driving digital inclusion, platform-led innovation, and building strategic partnerships that support Ghana’s long-term socio-economic development.

About Scancom PLC

MTN Ghana is the market leader in the mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay as You Go, Pay Monthly and Mobile Financial Services. The company is part of the MTN Group which is a leader in emerging markets with a clear vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world to our customers. We are inspired by our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life. Scancom PLC is listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange. Our strategy is Ambition 2030: Leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress.