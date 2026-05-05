MMFL, MTN Ghana to Drive Fintech Agenda at 3i Africa Summit 2026

MobileMoney Fintech LTD (MMFL) and MTN Ghana will play leading roles at the 2026 edition of the 3i Africa Summit, one of the continent’s foremost gatherings of fintech innovators, policymakers, regulators, and institutional investors.

The summit will be held from May 6 to May 8, 2026, at the Destiny Arena in Accra, Ghana, under the theme “The Next Frontier: Shaping Africa’s Integrated FinTech Future.”

At the opening of the summit, MTN Group President & CEO Ralph Mupita will take part in a fireside chat on “The Future of Digital Finance in Emerging Markets,” as African economies accelerate investment in digital financial infrastructure.

Senior Vice President, MTN Group—WECA, Ebenezer Twum Asante, will also contribute to discussions on how mobile money, embedded finance, and telecom-led ecosystems are expanding access to financial services across Africa and beyond.

Shaibu Haruna, CEO of MobileMoney Fintech LTD, will deliver a keynote on “Strengthening Consumer Protection in High-Velocity Credit & Banking Markets,” examining the growing need for robust safeguards as digital credit and mobile banking services scale rapidly across Africa’s emerging markets.

Adoma Owusu, General Manager, Fintech Business Development & Expansion, MTN Group Fintech, will join a panel on “Beyond Trading: Creating Real Utility in Africa,” exploring how virtual assets are being applied to address real-world challenges across payments, financing, and service delivery.

Beyond the keynotes, Sylvia Otuo Acheampong, Chief Products & Services Officer of MMFL, and Angela Mensah-Poku, Chief Enterprise Business Officer of MTN Ghana, will add further executive leadership to the summit, moderating panel sessions across the three-day programme.

Commenting on the summit, Shaibu Haruna, CEO, MobileMoney Fintech LTD, said the event reflects both the continent’s momentum and MMFL’s commitment to responsible, people-centred financial innovation.

“Africa is no longer waiting for the world to define its financial future; we are actively building it. At MobileMoney Fintech LTD, we understand that speed and scale in digital finance must always be matched by responsibility.

The 3i Africa Summit is exactly the kind of platform where those conversations must happen, and we are proud to be part of shaping that dialogue,” he said.

Now in its third year, the 3i Africa Summit has established itself as a premier continental platform anchored in Innovation, Investment, and Impact.

The 2026 edition signals Africa’s shift from observation to structured implementation—integrating virtual assets, tokenisation, artificial intelligence, open banking, and digital public infrastructure to build more resilient financial systems.

MMFL and MTN Ghana’s participation underscores the companies’ commitment to responsible financial innovation—and to ensuring that Africa’s rapid fintech growth translates into lasting, inclusive economic impact for consumers across the continent.

About MobileMoney Fintech LTD

MobileMoney Fintech LTD is a subsidiary of MTN Ghana responsible for mobile financial services. Launched in 2009, the company has more than 17 million registered subscribers. It offers a range of mobile financial services, including payment solutions, remittance, BankTech, InsurTech, and savings and loans, aimed at driving financial inclusion and economic empowerment.