MTN Business Urges Ghana Firms to Go Digital

MTN Business has called on Ghanaian companies of all sizes to accelerate their digital transformation, warning that businesses without a credible online presence risk losing ground to better-prepared competitors in an increasingly connected marketplace.

Hester Yaaba Andoh, Product Manager for Converged Solutions at MTN Business, delivered the message at the MTN Digital Transformation Conference in Accra, where she outlined three principles she described as non-negotiable for modern business growth: getting discovered, being prepared, and staying connected.

“For businesses, it is all about getting discovered, being prepared, and staying connected,” she told delegates.

On visibility, Andoh said MTN Business offers solutions that allow organisations to build professional websites within seven hours, supported by cloud chat integration, search engine optimisation (SEO) tools, website analytics, and business community features designed to strengthen brand credibility and customer trust.

Addressing preparedness, she noted that many businesses continue to rely on outdated communication methods that no longer meet customer expectations. MTN Business, she explained, provides platforms allowing companies to send professional messages through ready-made templates, deploy artificial intelligence (AI) powered communication applications, and integrate Software Development Kit (SDK) messaging into their existing systems.

On the third pillar, Andoh stressed the growing need to understand customer behaviour across multiple channels. MTN Business offers unified communication solutions that bring together WhatsApp, email, voice calls, and social media platforms, with AI capabilities enabling speech-to-text conversion, sentiment analysis, and real-time insights into how customers perceive brands and campaigns.

She concluded by emphasising that digital solutions were designed to serve businesses at every stage of growth and across all industries, making the opportunity for transformation available to all.