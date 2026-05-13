Barcelona Threatens Legal Action Over Pérez Corruption Claims

Barcelona has confirmed its legal department is evaluating potential action against Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez following an extraordinary press conference in which he levelled sweeping corruption allegations at the Catalan club and Spanish football’s governing bodies.

Pérez held the hour-long session on Tuesday afternoon, May 12, just two days after Real Madrid suffered a 2-0 defeat in the final El Clásico of the season, a result that effectively brought their campaign to a disastrous close.

During what observers described as a rambling address, Pérez announced new club elections, attacked sections of the Spanish media, and condemned both La Liga and Barcelona for alleged corruption. He revisited accusations surrounding the Negreira case, alleging that Barcelona bribed José María Enríquez Negreira, the former vice president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation’s refereeing committee.

Barcelona, currently celebrating their La Liga title, issued a pointed response, confirming that “our legal department are carefully examining his declarations and accusations,” and adding that any decisions reached would be communicated when the time was appropriate.

Pérez made no comment on persistent rumors linking manager José Mourinho to a potential return to the Santiago Bernabéu.

The press conference has sharpened an already hostile relationship between Pérez and Barcelona president Joan Laporta. The Negreira saga continues to cast a long shadow over the rivalry between Spain’s two biggest clubs, with no resolution in sight as both prepare for what promises to be a tense off-season.