Mother Tells Daughter She Snatched Her Boyfriend Because She “Couldn’t Handle Him”

A Ghanaian family has been thrown into open conflict after a mother allegedly became romantically involved with her own daughter’s boyfriend, with the matter spilling onto live radio and drawing widespread reactions on social media.

The story came to light on Oyerepa FM’s Auntie Naa show on Thursday, April 29, 2026, when Yaw Charles spoke publicly about tensions that had been building within his household. He explained that disagreements between his wife, Mercy, and members of his extended family had created an uncomfortable living situation, and that he eventually rented a separate apartment for her to restore calm. He remained in the family home while visiting her from time to time. Their daughter lived with Mercy in the rented apartment.

During one of his visits, Charles said he encountered an unfamiliar young man on the premises. “One day, I met a young man there, and when I asked questions, I was told he was my daughter’s boyfriend,” he said. He was informed the man had sustained a leg injury and was staying there to receive care, an explanation he said he accepted initially.

Over time, however, he said he began to notice behaviour that made him uneasy. His suspicion came to a head during an unannounced visit. “I could hear some sounds in the room which made me suspicious,” he recounted. “The young man came out with a towel wrapped around his waist. He called my wife, only for her to come out partially without clothes.” He said he confronted Mercy, who denied any wrongdoing.

Charles later informed his daughter, who said the revelation was difficult to accept at first. When she pressed her mother for an answer, the response she received left no room for ambiguity. “When my father told me, I did not believe it, but when I asked my mother, she told me I can’t handle the man; that was why she snatched him from me,” the daughter said on air.

Mercy, speaking for herself on the same programme, disputed that the young man was ever her daughter’s boyfriend. She said their connection began when she accidentally dialled his number, and that after a brief conversation in which he mentioned his injury, she invited him to her home to help with his recovery. She did not deny the relationship, however. When the exchange between her and her daughter grew heated on air, Mercy declared that she intended to marry the man.

The case has since generated significant reactions online, with many Ghanaians debating the boundaries of family loyalty and trust.