Council of State Member Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple Backs WABA Champion Saviour Gad Ahead of Title Defense

Council of State Member, Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple, has reaffirmed his support for rising boxing star Saviour Gad following a courtesy visit at his residence in Weta in the Volta Region.

Saviour Gad, the current holder of the WABA Title Belt, paid the visit to formally present his belt and brief the Council of State Member on preparations toward defending his title in the coming months.

Kwamigah-Atokple commended the boxer’s dedication and resilience, assuring him of his commitment to support his training and readiness ahead of the crucial defense. He encouraged the champion to remain focused and continue working hard to secure victory.

“I salute his dedication to his profession even when there’s little spotlight on him,” he noted, highlighting the often-overlooked sacrifices athletes make in pursuit of excellence.

He further emphasized the importance of discipline and perseverance in sports, describing Saviour Gad’s journey as a testament to the power of persistence, sacrifice, and belief in one’s craft.

Kwamigah-Atokple also pledged to help create opportunities and support systems that would not only aid the boxer’s upcoming title defense but also position him for greater success on the international stage.