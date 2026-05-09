Moroccan Sahara: Japan Welcomes Autonomy under Moroccan Sovereignty, Intends to Act Accordingly at Diplomatic, Economic Levels

Japan welcomed, on Friday, the adoption on October 31, 2025, of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2797, which affirms that “a genuine autonomy, under Moroccan sovereignty, could be one of the most feasible solutions,” stressing that it intends to act in accordance with this position at the diplomatic and economic levels.

This position was expressed in the Joint Communiqué signed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, and his Japanese counterpart, Motegi Toshimitsu, during a video conference held on the occasion of the commemoration, in 2026, of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and Japan.

Japan also “expressed its support for the efforts made by the Secretary General and his Personal Envoy to facilitate and lead negotiations, based on the Moroccan autonomy plan, to achieve a just, lasting, and mutually acceptable settlement of the dispute.”

While also welcoming the adoption of Resolution 2797, which “endorsed the Moroccan Autonomy Plan as a basis for a just, lasting, and mutually acceptable solution to the dispute,” Japan “called on the parties to participate in the discussions without preconditions and on the basis of the Moroccan autonomy plan in order to reach a definitive and mutually acceptable political solution, considering that a genuine autonomy, under Moroccan sovereignty, could represent one of the most feasible solutions.”

Finally, and to put this new position into practice, Toshimitsu indicated on this occasion that “Japan was ready to act taking into account its position and the current evolution of the situation, including at the diplomatic and economic levels.”

Japan’s affirmation of the centrality of autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty is a new enshrinement of the Kingdom’s efforts and achievements to end the artificial dispute over its Southern Provinces, in accordance with the enlightened Vision and High Strategic Guidelines of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him.

By adopting this advanced position, Tokyo joins other international powers as well as the overwhelming majority of the international community, which support autonomy, under Moroccan sovereignty, as the sole solution to this regional dispute and which have made the decision to act on this basis on the diplomatic, political, and economic fronts, among others.

Morocco and Japan celebrate, in 2026, the 70th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations marked, throughout their history, by friendship, cooperation and mutual support.