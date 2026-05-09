Ministry Health Signals Readiness for Court Battle With Awerco Construction Limited Over Weija Hospital Project Allegations

The Ministry of Health has reaffirmed its position on alleged procurement concerns surrounding the Weija Paediatric Hospital project, firmly rejecting a demand by Awerco Construction Limited to withdraw its earlier statement.

The Ministry, through its spokesperson Tony Goodman, insists that the issues raised are grounded in verified information and will be defended if the matter proceeds to court. The contractor had earlier described the Ministry’s claims as defamatory and called for an immediate retraction.

At the centre of the disagreement is a statement issued by the Ministry of Health on May 5, 2026, regarding the operationalisation of the Weija Paediatric Hospital. In that release, the Ministry cited what it described as procurement irregularities, including concerns over significantly inflated costs of medical equipment tied to the project.

Awerco Construction Limited has strongly denied the allegations, arguing that no concrete evidence has been presented to support the claims. The company also maintains that it is being unfairly held responsible for delays in opening the facility.

Speaking during an interview on Eyewitness News, Goodman said the Ministry’s response was prompted by growing public concern over why the hospital has yet to begin operations. He explained that questions from citizens, including protests at the site, necessitated a clear and timely update from authorities.

According to him, the Ministry is not attempting to malign the contractor but rather to provide transparency on a matter of national interest. He added that seeking legal redress remains the contractor’s right, but stressed that the Ministry is confident in the accuracy of the information it has put forward.

The dispute signals a possible legal showdown between the two parties, as tensions continue to rise over accountability for the delayed commissioning of the Weija Paediatric Hospital. Meanwhile, many Ghanaians await clarity on when the facility will finally be opened to serve the public.

Story by: Andre Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Popularly Known As: Attractive Mustapha

Email: [email protected]

Contact Number: 00233244 259 564