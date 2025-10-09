Microsoft’s Windows 10 Shutdown Forces Costly Business Hardware Upgrades

Businesses worldwide face a critical decision as Microsoft prepares to end Windows 10 support on October 14, just days away: invest in expensive hardware upgrades to run Windows 11 or pay steep fees for extended security coverage on aging systems.

Either choice carries significant financial implications, particularly for small and medium sized enterprises operating on tight IT budgets. Once Windows 10 reaches its end of life next week, Microsoft will stop providing free security updates, technical support, or bug fixes, leaving unprotected systems vulnerable to cyberattacks.

Microsoft’s made it clear that computers will continue functioning after the cutoff date, but the company strongly recommends moving to Windows 11, which it describes as offering a modern, efficient experience designed for current security demands. The real question isn’t whether Windows 10 will work, it’s whether businesses can afford to run it without protection.

Industry estimates reveal that nearly half of all PCs globally still run Windows 10, with migration to Windows 11 lagging significantly among consumers and small to medium sized organizations. PC manufacturers Dell and HP have both noted the slow transition pace, particularly among businesses with large, aging IT infrastructures.

Individual consumers have received some relief. Microsoft’s offering home users running Windows 10 version 22H2 one year of free Extended Security Updates if they’re not ready or able to upgrade. The free ESU extends protection through October 13, 2026, giving households breathing room to plan their transitions.

Businesses face a harsher reality. Enrollment in Microsoft’s ESU program for commercial customers costs $61 per device in the first year, doubles to $122 in the second year, and jumps to $244 in the third year. There’s no guarantee of support beyond that three year window, and organizations that fail to upgrade or enroll risk exposing their networks to unpatched vulnerabilities.

The escalating cost structure means a company maintaining 100 computers on extended support would pay $6,100 the first year, $12,200 the second, and $24,400 the third, totaling $42,700 over three years. For organizations with hundreds or thousands of devices, the numbers quickly become prohibitive.

Armand Kruger, head of cybersecurity at NEC XON, argues that upgrading to Windows 11 represents the more strategic choice for most enterprises. He explained that Windows 11 incorporates zero trust security principles and Trusted Platform Module 2.0 by default, features that make it significantly more resilient against modern cyberattacks.

Windows 11’s built on zero trust principles by design, whereas Windows 10 was designed for operational utilization, Kruger noted. If a zero day vulnerability emerges after October 14, Microsoft won’t support it on Windows 10, meaning businesses can’t patch it. That forces companies to redirect investment elsewhere to compensate for the security gap.

TPM technology ensures sensitive credentials are stored on a separate hardware chip, making it harder for hackers to expand their reach after breaching a system. Companies that delay upgrading and suffer breaches could also find their cyber insurance claims rejected if they haven’t taken reasonable steps to secure their infrastructure.

But upgrading isn’t as simple as installing new software. Windows 11 has strict hardware requirements that many older PCs can’t meet, forcing businesses to purchase entirely new computers. That represents substantial capital expenditure, particularly for organizations with large device fleets.

Beyond hardware costs, businesses must contend with what Jon Tullett, senior research manager at International Data Corporation, calls soft costs. New systems require configuration to align with IT policies, security settings, and user access protocols, work that consumes staff time and resources.

In theory, it’s an easy drop in process, Tullett observed. In practice, it’s always harder than expected, not just the cost of deploying new systems, but the process of testing software compatibility. Unfamiliar changes in user experience can impact productivity, and there’s an inevitable increase in support calls as employees adjust.

For African businesses, including those in Ghana, the deadline creates particular challenges. IT budgets are often tighter, hardware replacement cycles longer, and technical support resources more limited than in developed markets. The October 14 cutoff doesn’t account for these regional disparities.

Companies operating in Ghana’s banking, telecommunications, manufacturing, and service sectors will need to assess their Windows 10 exposure quickly. Those with significant device counts face decisions that could impact IT budgets for years, particularly if they opt for extended support rather than immediate upgrades.

The timing is also awkward for businesses planning 2026 budgets. Capital expenditure for large scale PC replacements wasn’t anticipated in many organizations’ financial planning, and securing approval for unbudgeted spending can take months, time that’s now run out.

Microsoft’s decision to end Windows 10 support comes after more than a decade of the operating system’s availability. Windows 10 launched in July 2015 and quickly became one of Microsoft’s most popular releases, with the company originally suggesting it would be the last standalone Windows version before shifting to continuous updates.

That strategy changed when Microsoft released Windows 11 in October 2021, creating a new upgrade cycle and the current end of life situation. The strict hardware requirements for Windows 11, including TPM 2.0 and specific processor generations, mean many functional PCs can’t run the new system without hardware upgrades.

Some IT professionals have criticized Microsoft’s approach as creating unnecessary e-waste by forcing the retirement of perfectly functional computers that simply don’t meet Windows 11’s technical specifications. Environmental concerns aside, the practical business impact is forcing expensive decisions on compressed timelines.

Organizations still running Windows 10 after next week should at minimum enroll in ESU if they can’t immediately upgrade, even at $61 per device. The alternative is running unprotected systems connected to networks and the internet, a security posture that’s indefensible given current threat landscapes.

The October 14 deadline represents a hard cutoff. After that date, any Windows 10 vulnerability discovered won’t receive patches unless organizations are enrolled in ESU. In cybersecurity terms, that’s an invitation for attackers to target Windows 10 systems, knowing they’ll remain vulnerable indefinitely.