Ghana’s inflation rate fell to 9.4 percent in September, marking the country’s return to single-digit inflation for the first time in four years and vindicating government measures that cost more than $4 billion to implement.

The Ghana Statistical Service announced the figure last week, confirming the ninth consecutive month of declining inflation and the lowest rate since August 2021. The achievement brings inflation firmly within the Bank of Ghana’s target band of 6 to 10 percent.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi and former Information Minister, said the result reflects aggressive government intervention in foreign exchange markets. He revealed that authorities spent over $4 billion stabilizing the cedi, a move that helped the currency appreciate and contributed significantly to slowing inflation.

The disinflationary trend exceeded some analyst expectations. While Deloitte West Africa projected in July that Ghana would achieve single-digit inflation by year-end, the milestone arrived three months earlier than forecast. The Bank of Ghana had projected 12 percent inflation for 2025 as recently as March.

Food inflation, which heavily influences Ghana’s consumer price index, has declined substantially. Transport costs have also fallen as fuel prices stabilized following the cedi’s appreciation against major currencies. These two categories account for a significant portion of household expenditure and their moderation has been crucial to the overall inflation decline.

The $4 billion in forex interventions Oppong Nkrumah referenced represents substantial commitment of reserves to currency stability. In the first quarter alone, the Bank of Ghana sold $1.4 billion into the market, helping the cedi strengthen from GH¢16 to GH¢10.40 against the dollar.

That aggressive intervention strategy, while effective in curbing inflation, raised questions about reserve sustainability. Ghana’s gross international reserves stood at approximately $6.5 billion mid-year, providing about 3.2 months of import cover, just above the IMF’s recommended three month minimum.

The timing of the inflation achievement is politically significant. With general elections approaching in December, the NPP government can point to macroeconomic stabilization as evidence of successful policy implementation following the economic crisis that saw inflation peak above 54 percent in late 2022.

However, economists caution against declaring victory prematurely. The Deloitte report that projected single-digit inflation also warned of upside risks, including global economic shocks and local tariff adjustments. Electricity tariffs increased 2.45 percent, and a GH¢1.00 fuel levy remains in place, both of which could pressure prices upward.

The continued decline in inflation has widened Ghana’s positive real rate of return on investment to 14.3 percent, up from 6.2 percent in June 2024, using the monetary policy rate as benchmark. This creates more attractive conditions for savers and could help mobilize domestic capital.

Market analysts expect the Bank of Ghana to continue easing interest rates at upcoming Monetary Policy Committee meetings. The central bank has already reduced its policy rate as inflation declined, and further cuts could follow if the disinflationary trend holds.

Lower interest rates would encourage more lending to the real sector, supporting business expansion and overall economic growth. However, the central bank must balance growth stimulation against inflation risks, particularly given Ghana’s recent history of price instability.

The September 2025 figure represents a remarkable turnaround from the crisis period when inflation surged amid currency depreciation, fiscal deficits, and debt distress that ultimately required IMF intervention and domestic debt restructuring.

Ghana’s inflation peaked at 54.1 percent in December 2022, driven by currency collapse, fuel subsidy removal, and broader economic mismanagement. The subsequent stabilization required painful fiscal adjustments, aggressive monetary tightening, and the $4 billion forex intervention Oppong Nkrumah highlighted.

Whether the improvements prove sustainable depends partly on factors beyond Ghana’s control, including global commodity prices, international interest rates, and regional security dynamics. Domestic policy consistency and fiscal discipline will also be critical.

The 9.4 percent rate, while the best in four years, still exceeds the lower end of the BoG’s target band. Further moderation toward 6 or 7 percent would provide additional room for monetary easing and could reduce borrowing costs more substantially for businesses and households.

For ordinary Ghanaians, the declining inflation translates to greater purchasing power and more stable prices for essential goods. After years of rapid price increases that eroded living standards, the stabilization offers tangible relief, though many households continue struggling with the cumulative impact of the crisis years.