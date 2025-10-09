Chief Calls For Construction Of Major Bridge Over Ayensu River

The Chief of Agona Kwanyako in the Central Region and Kyidomhen of the Agona Nyakrom Traditional Area, Odeefo Dr. Ampim Darko V, has appealed to the government to construct a motorable bridge on the Ayensu River to link the town to Awutu Bontorase and its environs, thereby facilitating trade and services in the area.

According to him, the bridge, when constructed, will also aid in the town’s development, as the majority of its reserved land is located behind the Ayensu River. He pointed out that the situation has stalled the town’s development due to the limited availability of land.

Odeefo Dr. Ampim Darko made the call during the celebration of the Annual Akwambo festival of the town over the weekend. Though, according to him, the town lacks many basic social amenities such as infrastructure for teachers of the Kwanyako Senior High School, upgrading of the health facility which was constructed by the people through communal labour, portable public place of convenience, a market and a community center among others, he stressed that the construction of a major bridge over the Ayensu river remains their topmost priority.

He described it as a worrying threat when the people, who are predominantly farmers, are unable to go to their farms when the river overflows its banks as a result of the lack of a bridge to cross. According to him, successive governments have given the people vain promises for far too long, and therefore noted that it is now time for the fulfillment of those promises.